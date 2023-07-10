Meeting with the Minister of Defence, President Jokowi receives a report on the evolution of the situation of the defense sector





President Joko Widodo received Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto at Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Monday, July 10, 2023. During the meeting, Minister of Defense Prabowo flagged a number of issues related to developments in the defense sector, ranging from the defense industry to the geopolitical situation. “I report on several things in my field, including developments in the defense sector, developments in the defense industry, and the development of our relations with several countries in the defense sector, as well as geopolitical developments which have progressed quite well,” the defense minister said in his statement at the presidential palace complex in Jakarta after the meeting. In the area of ​​defense industry, Defense Minister Prabowo reported on the improving progress of PT Dirgantara Indonesia (DI). According to the report of the President and CEO of PT DI, the production capacity of CN-235 aircraft of PT DI has increased from initially only two or three aircraft to eight aircraft in one year. “Now that there has been a revitalization, there has been a reformulation of working procedures etc., now they are able to report PT DI Eight. Instead of two or three a year, they can now deliver eight CN-235s a year,” he said. Also, the Minister of Defense said that this is a very good development because the demand for CN-235 aircraft in many countries is quite high. According to his calculations, there are requests for up to 100 CN-235 aircraft from various countries, both from Africa, Latin America, etc. “So that certainly encourages us and I continue to encourage our defense industry to be more efficient, more productive, more innovative and not to be shy about collaborating with anyone who can add value to us,” he explained. . In addition, the Defense Minister also signaled the readiness of several countries to increase defense cooperation with Indonesia. This cooperation includes sending officers and NCOs from other countries to train in Indonesia. “They also asked us to go to their country to train their troops. I think it also shows that Indonesia continues to be respected and is becoming a role model for many countries, especially African countries,” he said.

