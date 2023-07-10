‘He’s afraid of Donald Trump’: How Florida Democrats are capitalizing on Ron DeSanti’s corrosive campaign





The Florida Democratic Party’s annual Leadership Blue fundraising dinner concluded its 2023 edition with a drag show, the Sun Sentinel reported late Saturday night.

State Party Chair Nikki Fried “arranged an appearance by drag queen Velvet Lenore, who performed several numbers with her backup dancers,” the newspaper reported.

After her performance, LeNore attacked right-wing Florida Governor and 2024 Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who she reminded The Sentinel was “trying to say dragging is a crime, and that’s not not the case”.

But LeNore’s act was just one facet of how Florida Democrats are capitalizing on DeSantis’ White House bid, which trails former President Donald Trump in double digits amid DeSantis’ struggles to connect with GOP primary voters.

DeSantis’ fight, NBC News explained on Saturday, “gave a burst of energy to Democrats who desperately needed it.”

Like LeNore, actor and activist Bradley Whitford railed against DeSantis at the Democratic Dinner.

“Ron DeSantis is a fucking coward,” Whitford said, according to NBC. “He’s a fucking coward. He’s afraid of history. He’s afraid of people different from him. He’s afraid of Donald Trump.”

Whitford also knocked DeSantis over the bizarre ad he posted on June 30 attacking Trump for supposedly being too soft on LGBTQ pride.

“Little Ronnie D can dress up and do all the homoerotic Top Gun commercials he wants, but Florida ain’t free,” Whitford joked.

Despite the jokes, however, NBC observed that Democrats in Florida “have denied the institutional challenges Democrats in the state still have as the 2024 election cycle begins to take shape. For the first time in political history of Florida, Republicans have overtaken Democrats’ advantage in voter registration, which in the mid-2000s stood at around 700,000. And the state party is no longer considered a top priority. plan by a national Democratic party increasingly focused on states like Georgia, North Carolina, and Arizona, all of which are cheaper and blue-to-ish.”

And though Democrats still don’t have a challenger for Florida’s incumbent GOP U.S. Senator Rick Scott, NBC added, Fried “went to great lengths to try to inject energy into a party. which has been perceived as stagnant in recent years”.

Fried, NBC noted, has further pledged to expand Democrats’ reach into Republican territory.

Fried reminded his colleagues that “winning local races is key to building the infrastructure statewide. We have to win again.” She emphasized that “what people see us doing is important. That’s why you’ll see me criss-cross our state from Pensacola to Key West, to places this party has forgotten.”

