Politics
Prime Minister Modi discusses extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi with UK at every meeting: Harish Salve
Last update: July 10, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
File photo of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi.
Harish Salve further said fugitive Nirav Modi was hanging by a thread and would soon be extradited to India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue of extradition of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi at every India-UK trade-related meeting, senior lawyer Harish Salve has revealed.
The British government is facing immense pressure from India over the pending issue of their extradition.
Britons always complain that when we have a meeting, the first question Prime Minister Modi asks is: where are Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi? Salve said in an interview with Times Now.
Prime Minister Modi has told the UK government firmly that you cannot be both a trading partner and a home for fugitives, he added.
Fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya allegedly defrauded public sector banks by embezzling funds through their businesses, resulting in losses of thousands of crores for lenders. Both are currently in the UK.
The Indian government has actively sought the extradition of Mallya and Nirav Modi to stand trial for their financial misdeeds in India, with both challenging the extradition in UK courts.
Harish Salve further said that fugitive Nirav Modi is hanging by a thread and will soon be extradited to India.
The government has been searching for Nirav Modi since February 2018, when companies controlled by him defrauded the National Bank of Punjab using fake financial documents to obtain loans to purchase and import jewellery.
Fugitive economic offender Mallya faces fraud and money laundering charges as he owes over Rs 9,000 crore to 17 Indian banks. Mallya left India for the UK in March 2016, where he has lived ever since.
(With contributions from Shalind Wangu)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/india/narendra-modi-extradition-vijay-mallya-nirav-modi-harish-salve-8298247.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The makeshift camp becomes home to thousands of people fleeing the conflict in Sudan
- May 9 violence Sherpao wants Imran’s speedy trial
- Prime Minister Modi discusses extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi with UK at every meeting: Harish Salve
- UK must end climate-destroying energy treaty, official adviser says energy
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Margot Robbie’s Red Carpet Outfits Come Straight From Barbie’s Costume Box
- B3 calls on Nasdaq to develop a new clearing platform for the Brazilian stock exchange
- Plastic innovation more than triples worldwide, according to report
- Hear why Biden thinks Ukraine isn’t ready to join NATO
- Sports Fest to kick off the summer holidays with free activities for all of Coventry City Council
- This actress left India accusing Bollywood of bias, producers suffer loss of Rs 2000 crore, can you identify her?
- FIFPRO, affiliates work to build a centralized player data management platform for the football industry