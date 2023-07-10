Prime Minister Modi discusses extradition of Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi with UK at every meeting: Harish Salve

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has raised the issue of extradition of fugitives Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi at every India-UK trade-related meeting, senior lawyer Harish Salve has revealed.

The British government is facing immense pressure from India over the pending issue of their extradition.

Britons always complain that when we have a meeting, the first question Prime Minister Modi asks is: where are Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi? Salve said in an interview with Times Now.

Prime Minister Modi has told the UK government firmly that you cannot be both a trading partner and a home for fugitives, he added.

Fugitives Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya allegedly defrauded public sector banks by embezzling funds through their businesses, resulting in losses of thousands of crores for lenders. Both are currently in the UK.

The Indian government has actively sought the extradition of Mallya and Nirav Modi to stand trial for their financial misdeeds in India, with both challenging the extradition in UK courts.

Harish Salve further said that fugitive Nirav Modi is hanging by a thread and will soon be extradited to India.

The government has been searching for Nirav Modi since February 2018, when companies controlled by him defrauded the National Bank of Punjab using fake financial documents to obtain loans to purchase and import jewellery.

Fugitive economic offender Mallya faces fraud and money laundering charges as he owes over Rs 9,000 crore to 17 Indian banks. Mallya left India for the UK in March 2016, where he has lived ever since.

(With contributions from Shalind Wangu)