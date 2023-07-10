Biden hails strong US-UK relationship at Downing Street talks with Sunak

Play Brightcove video

‘A great pleasure to have you here,’ Rishi Sunak told Joe Biden during the Downing Street meeting

Joe Biden hailed the rock-solid relationship between the US and UK when he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.

The President hailed the close ties between the two countries as he and the Prime Minister spoke in the garden of No 10.

Mr Biden, whose short stopover in London comes before a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, said the relationship was rock solid.

He said he couldn’t meet a closer friend and greater ally.

Mr Sunak said the couple would continue discussions on how the UK and the US can strengthen our cooperation, our common economic security, for the benefit of our citizens.

Ahead of the NATO gathering, the Prime Minister said the United States and the United Kingdom were two of the alliance’s strongest allies.

Mr. Biden ignored shouted questions from reporters, as the couple reflected on relations between the two countries just weeks after Mr. Sunak’s trip to Washington.

The issue of support for Ukraine’s ambitions for NATO membership and the US decision to equip Kiev with cluster munitions are signs that Westminster and Washington are not quite on the same page, but the two leaders stressed the closeness of the transatlantic relationship.

US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as they meet in the garden of 10 Downing Street. Credit: Pennsylvania

His arrival just after 10.30am on Monday saw a heavy security presence in Whitehall, with the US leader due later at Windsor Castle for tea and talks on the climate crisis with the king.

The meeting, which lasted about 40 minutes, was also attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly along with several senior national security advisers.

During his first visit to No 10 as president, Mr Biden appeared relaxed as he sat side by side with the prime minister, who laughed when the president joked about how often the two leaders were meeting.

It comes after the president defended the difficult decision to send cluster munitions to Kyiv.

Mr Sunak responded by saying Britain discourages their use as one of 123 signatories to a convention banning bombs, but No 10 did not say whether he would raise the issue on Monday.

The NATO summit is also likely to see squabbling among allies over Ukraine’s path to joining the alliance.

Although all participants in the Vilnius summit on Tuesday agree that Ukraine cannot join during the war, a decision that would drag the wider West into direct conflict with Russia, the United States is considered the most hesitant about joining.

Mr. Biden described kyiv’s bid as premature, telling CNN: I don’t think he’s ready for NATO membership.

Britain, on the other hand, has indicated its support for an accelerated approach for Ukraine.

Although it is not a state visit in its own right, Mr Biden will be treated to a ceremonial display at Windsor Castle.

He will receive a royal salute and hear the American national anthem courtesy of the Welsh Guards, before having tea with the king.

They will also meet participants of a climate finance mobilization forum, where leaders in finance and philanthropy will have discussed the support they can offer to the poorest countries.

