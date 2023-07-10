The moment Prabowo receives a T-shirt with a picture of him and Jokowi from fans





JAKARTA – Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto received a gift from his fans in the form of a T-shirt with a picture of him and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the words “Sing Important Happy”. This moment came after Prabowo watched Ari Lasso’s 3 Decades of Love Journey concert held at Senayan Indoor Tennis, Central Jakarta on Saturday (07/08/2023). – Minister of Defense (Menhan)received a gift from his fans in the form of a T-shirt with a picture of him and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and the words “Sing Important Happy”. This moment came after Prabowo watched Ari Lasso’s 3 Decades of Love Journey concert held at Senayan Indoor Tennis, Central Jakarta on Saturday (07/08/2023). Party Chairman General Gerindra did not come alone, but was accompanied by a number of other personalities such as Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi, Najwa Shihab and political communication expert Ipang Wahid. Prabowo really enjoyed the concert. This can be seen from a number of moments, such as Prabowo clapping, turning on the flash to mingle with other onlookers. There was even a surprising moment, when Ari Lasso mentioned Prabowo Subianto’s name as a friend, which was met with cheers from the crowd. “Of course, Mr. Prabowo Subianto, please ask permission to stand sir. Greet all Ari Lasso’s friends. Now the most lively for Mr. Prabowo Subianto, welcome sir,” Ari Lasso said accompanied by a thunder applause from the audience. At around 11:00 p.m. WIB, Prabowo, who was about to leave the post-concert area, was immediately greeted by a number of fans. One of them is an MSME actor named Surya who brought a T-shirt he made with a portrait of Prabowo and Jokowi and read “Sing Important Happy”. “This is from UMKM, sir,” said Surya, a young man from Cibinong who was delighted that his shirt had been accepted by Prabowo. As a thank you, Prabowo also invited MSME actors to capture the moment together. He also appreciated MSMEs for continuing to work and be productive. I love creative ideas like this. “Hopefully Indonesian MSMEs will continue to grow,” Prabowo said with a smile. Not long ago, Prabowo said goodbye to leaving the area to continue the next program. (rca)

