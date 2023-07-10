PDM chief expresses dissatisfaction with PML-N and PPP meetings





ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed his dissatisfaction with recent meetings held in Dubai between senior Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Dawn reported on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Rehman, also leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – the ruling coalition – said questions were being raised within the alliance over the “planned” meeting between the two main government allies.

“PML-N is part of PDM. How is that possible if it wasn’t a scheduled caucus,” he wondered, asking, “Why didn’t the PDM have confidence about the caucus with the PPP, which was not part of the Alliance?

Questioning the “international support” for PTI leader Imran Khan, the JUI-F leader said: “Those who desecrate our religion [Islam]those who burn [copies of the] The Holy Quran raises voices for Imran Khan. We fought a serious fight against him [Imran Khan] and U.S [also] fought against the recognition of Israel”.

Maulana Fazl also said that the mandate of the National Assembly would end in a month and that an interim formation would be appointed before the elections. The term of the National Assembly, as well as that of the provincial assemblies of Sindh and Balochistan, is due to expire on August 12 and elections are to be held in October this year.

In an apparent reference to PTI supporters, Fazl hoped they “wouldn’t push the country towards destruction”, Dawn reported.

Speaking about the no-confidence motion last year, which led to the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jamiat leader Ulema-e-Islam (F) said his party was “against the vote of defiance as he favored street protests to force the government of the day, the PTI, to resign,” Dawn reported.

“However, the PPP, PML-N and other opposition parties have declared that the resolution of no confidence against Imran Khan is ready to be tabled,” he added.

Maulana Fazl also claimed that the former spy chief, retired Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, in a meeting with him, offered him to become a member and president of the Senate, but he refused the offer. as the former general “wanted a change within the system,” Dawn reported.

Asked about the trial of civilians in military courts, Fazl said the military itself was a party to the case.

“The army is a civil party in the proceedings against those involved in the attacks against the installations of May 9 and 10 and it wants a trial of the suspects in their [military] courts,” Dawn said quoting Fazl.

While talking about attacks on the JUI-F leadership in Bajaur and other tribal districts, the party leader said that 18 religious scholars had come under attack in the past 18 months in Bajaur and that five active members, including members of the public, had been targeted in North Waziristan. .

“Why Al-Qaeda and Daesh [the militant Islamic State group] could not be eliminated,” he said. The JUI-F said security issues were the domain of the military and that the military only discussed them with the prime minister. (ANI)

