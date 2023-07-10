Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden’s NATO membership if Europeans ‘clear the way’ for Turkey’s EU bid

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday his country could approve Sweden joins NATO if European Union nations pave the way for Turkeys to join the EU.

Before leaving Ankara for a NATO Summit which starts Tuesday at The capital of Lithuania.

He told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey wanted a clear and strong message of support for Turkey’s European ambitions from NATO leaders meeting in Vilnius, according to his office. The reading of the Biden-Erdogan appeal to the White House did not mention the issue of Turkey’s EU membership.

Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union,” Erdogan said on Monday. countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.

Come and pave the way for Turkey’s accession to the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, well pave the way for Sweden like we did for Finland, he added.

Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson were due to meet later Monday in Vilnius.

Asked about Erdogan’s comments, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he supported Turkey’s ambition to join the EU, but noted that this was not among the conditions listed in an agreement that Sweden, Finland and Turkey signed at the summit in NATO in Madrid last year.

Stoltenberg reiterated that Sweden had met those conditions and said he believed it was still possible to have a positive decision on the country’s impending membership at this week’s summit in Lithuania.

Turkey is a candidate for EU membership, but democratic backsliding under Erdogan’s presidency, disputes with EU member Cyprus and other issues have hampered the country’s progress towards admission to the EU. the bloc of 27 nations.

However, as a member of NATO, Erdogan’s government has postponed Sweden’s ratification of NATO membership, saying the administration in Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish and anti-Kurdish militants. other groups that Ankara considers threats to its national security.

Anti-Türkiye and anti-islam protests in the Swedish capital raised doubts that an agreement meeting Turkey’s demands could be reached before the summit of the alliances.

Earlier on Monday, Sweden’s foreign minister expressed optimism that Turkey would drop its objections and said the Nordic country’s membership was a matter of when, not if.

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm told state broadcaster SVT that he expected Turkey to eventually signal that it is ready for Sweden to join the 31-nation military alliance. , though he couldn’t say if that would happen at the annual summit.

What we are counting on, of course, is to reach a point where we will receive a message from President Erdogan that there will be what might be called a green light (,) … a message indicating that the ratification process in the Turkish Parliament can begin, Billstrm said.

Erdogan reiterated on Monday that Turkey expects Sweden to live up to its commitment to crack down on groups that Ankara considers terrorists.

“We are tired of repeatedly saying that (Sweden) must fight terrorist organizations and their extensions indiscriminately,” Erdogan said.

Billstrm said Sweden had fulfilled its part of the deal with Finland and Turkey.

We should consider it a settled question in the sense that it is not a question of if. As part of the NATO summit in Madrid last year, Turkey has already granted Sweden NATO guest status. So it’s a question of when,” he said.

Billstrm said he expected Hungary, which also has not ratified Sweden’s membership, to do so before Turkey.

Sweden and Finland, previously non-aligned, applied for NATO membership last year after The Russian invasion of Ukraine. Finland joined in April after Turkish ratification.

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey.