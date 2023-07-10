Politics
Himachal bears the brunt as rains wreak havoc in northern India, PM Modi provides update
PM @Narendra Modi met with senior ministers and senior officials and provided an update on the situation following excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local governments, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected.
PMO India (@PMOIndia) July 10, 2023
Several rivers in northern India, including the Yamuna in Delhi, are in flood. In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas are submerged in knee-deep water as the civic system unable to withstand Sunday’s record rains.
The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh has borne the brunt of the monsoon fury, reporting at least 16 deaths and damage to several highways and crucial residential areas due to flooding and landslides.
Himachal Pradesh: Flash floods in Mandi, Beas river swells in rain
Four more people died on Monday due to landslides in Shimla, in the worst affected state of Himachal Pradesh. The Shimla-Kalka highway remained blocked on Monday morning as the rains continued to pour down.
A burst of clouds in Thunag caused flash flooding in Mandi. In a video confirmed to be true by police, water is seen gushing down the roads along with debris, split tree branches and mud.
#SHOW | Mandi, Himachal Pradesh | Bursting clouds in Thunag cause flash floods.
(Visuals – viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Og9Wm5Rjd2
ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
“We have rescued 80 people today. The situation is bad as the water level in the river is rising. Our team is on alert and we are looking at areas along the Beas River,” said SSP Mandi Soumya Sambasivan , quoted by the ANI.
On Monday morning, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘red’ alert for ‘extremely heavy rain’ in the state.
#SHOW | BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur travels to Mandi to review the situation as the district is ravaged by flash floods and landslides following relentless rains in the state pic.twitter.com/GgH5Up6DN8
ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said 16 or 17 people had been killed in rain-related incidents in the state over the past two days. Twenty people stranded in the tourist town of Manali have been rescued, but more than 200 others have been stranded in various parts of the hill state, officials said.
Meanwhile, officials said rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been suspended until Tuesday while educational institutions across the state received ordered to remain closed on Monday and Tuesday.
#SHOW | Himachal Pradesh: The Panchvaktra temple in Mandi has been submerged in water due to a flood of the Beas River following incessant heavy rains. pic.twitter.com/sk7wjpbnah
ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Kejriwal holds review meeting in Delhi as Yamuna level rises
The national capital saw more rain this weekend than usual throughout the month of July. Aftertwo days of heavy raincaused waterlogging in the city, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with senior officers on Monday to discuss the ongoing problem and the rising water level of the Yamuna River.
“Predictions indicate that a flooding situation will not occur,” he told the meeting, adding that the evacuation of people from low-lying areas around Yamuna will begin once the river crosses the bar. of 206 meters.
#SHOW | delhi | The Yamuna River has exceeded the warning level. At 1 p.m., the water level of the river was raised to 204.63 m. At 1 p.m., 1,90,837 cusecs of water released from Hathinikund Dam in Yamuna pic.twitter.com/644xxOHYjv
ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Kejriwal also said that potholes in Delhi’s roads will be filled with stones to prevent accidents, and the NDMC has been asked to address the congestion issues faced by residents. Additionally, he said there would be an investigation into the incidents of road collapses.
The BJP has requested the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to commission a immediate investigation of very old and dangerous buildings in Delhi to avoid accidents related to the collapse of the structure following the recent downpour.
In Uttarakhand, Ganga nears danger zone, landslides block major highways
Six people lost their lives in Uttarakhand on Sunday due to the pouring downpour. The IMD issued a ‘red’ alert for several districts in the hills state as water levels rose in all major rivers, including the Ganges, amid a forecast for more downpours. strong over the next two days.
Uttarakhand Police have issued an advisory asking travelers to avoid the hills as several roads are obstructed or threatened due to weather conditions. National Highway (NH) 9 was blocked at a few places around Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road on Monday morning after Kumaon area witnessed continuous downpours. Efforts are underway to clear NH 9 All Weather Road, news agency ANI reported.
#SHOW | Uttarakhand | Due to continuous rains in Kumaon, the Tanakpur-Pithoragarh road was blocked at a few places. Road clearing work on NH 9 All Weather Road is underway by the administration. Meanwhile, passengers also remove rocks to clear the road.
Roads pic.twitter.com/y3RtiZ7a5T
ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2023
The Gangotri highway is also clogged in two places due to landslides, leaving some Kanwar Yatra pilgrims stranded. The road is unlikely to be open today due to heavy debris fall at Bandarkot.
#SHOW | 12 people including an 8 month old baby, 3 children, 2 women and 6 men were rescued after being stranded on the island built in the middle of the river due to the rising water level of the river at Dakpathar: SDRF Uttarakhand Police pic.twitter.com/UG5AXS03Ha
ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2023
“Due to heavy rains in many parts of Uttarakhand State, there may be a risk of landslides on the hilly roads. Travelers are advised to avoid traveling to the mountains during this time, unless absolutely necessary. Do not travel unnecessarily, stay in a safe place. For any assistance, let us know on 112, we will get back to you,” Uttarakhand CEO Ashok Kumar said in a statement.
34 dead in Uttar Pradesh due to rain
As many as 34 people have been reported dead across UP in rain-related incidents in the past 24 hours. According to a government official on Monday, the deaths occurred due to lightning, drowning and other causes as the state was hit by heavy rains.
According to information provided by the Office of State Relief Commissioners, 17 people died due to lightning, 12 drowned and five died due to rainfall.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences for the loss of life and asked officials to immediately distribute the authorized relief amounts to the families of the deceased. He also gave instructions to provide proper treatment to the injured.
#SHOW | Uttar Pradesh | Heavy rains lead to waterlogging in Tronica City and Daulat Nagar area of Ghaziabad. Visuals from this morning. pic.twitter.com/0WVXPvzouX
ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 10, 2023
“The loss of life is extremely sad”: Rahul Gandhi
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday he was saddened by the loss of life due to heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other northern states. India and urged all party workers to contribute to the relief measures.
He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured. “The news of loss of life due to heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other northern Indian states is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and I hope for the speedy recovery of all the injured,” Gandhi said on Twitter.
“All Congress workers are asked to assist the authorities in the relief operations. We must all face the difficult challenges of this natural calamity together,” the former party leader said.
Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2023
Meanwhile, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked the Center to make additional assistance available from the PM CARES Fund for states affected by the torrential rains.
The weather forecast
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light/moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains over the western Himalayan region, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on Monday July 10th.
Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected over western Madhya Pradesh, according to the latest forecast from IMD.
Meanwhile, Chandigarh recorded 302.2mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Sunday, an all time high for the city. The Chandigarh Observatory was established in 2009 and before that the numbers came from the Chandigarh Air Force Observatory itself. Even the Air Force Observatory saw peak notches of up to 286.0mm but not as much as current figures, a senior MET department official said.
#SHOW | Several parts of Punjab heavily flooded due to torrential rains
(Drone visuals of Rupnagar district) pic.twitter.com/j03VWrZ3kP
ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2023
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/india-rain-havoc-pm-modi-ndrf-sdrf-monsoon-8823425/
