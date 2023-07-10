Politics
Prabowo praises Jokowi’s leadership during the pandemic – Politics
News Office (The Jakarta Post)
PRIME
Jakarta ●
Mon 10 July 2023
Defense Minister and Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto credited President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo with successfully navigating the country through the turbulent period of the COVID-19 pandemic to emerge relatively unscathed.
Prabowo said that with some of the policies adopted by the Jokowi administration, Indonesia could recover quickly from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Indonesia was once underestimated and looked down upon by many countries. Many countries predicted that Indonesia would collapse and be unable to overcome health problems [emergency]and a lot [would die], Thank God [praise be to God], the United Nations has recognized us as a country that has recovered quickly from the pandemic,” Prabowo said at a Gerindra event on Sunday in Depok, West Java, as quoted by Between.

