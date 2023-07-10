Dricus du Plessis jumped out of the cage to celebrate Donald Trump





Dricus du Plessis jumped out of the cage to celebrate with Donald Trump after beating Robert Whittaker on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The South African star beat Whittaker in the second round to move up to 6-0 in the UFC.

3

Du Plessis stopped Robert Whittaker in two roundsCredit: Getty

3

Du Plessis spotted Trump in the crowd and jumped out of the cageCredit: Twitter @InsideFighting_

3

Du Plessis went to shake hands with Trump after his victoryCredit: Twitter @ninamdrama

And before facing middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, Du Plessis jumped out of the octagon to celebrate with former US President Trump.

Trump was a special guest of UFC President Dana White at UFC 290, who sat next to him.

Du Plessis approached the 77-year-old and shook his hand while having a quick chat, before shaking White’s hand as well.

A video of the moment has gone viral on social media among sports and politics enthusiasts.

Trump’s arrival at the T-Mobile Arena had already sparked a wild reaction from the crowd, adding to the electric atmosphere.

The 45th President of the United States was even seen cheering fans around the venue.

As for Du Plessis, it was another great win over a former UFC middleweight champion in Whittaker.

Adesanya was waiting for ‘Stillknocks’ to temper his celebrations before meeting him in the cage.

And like both heads held high, Adesanya repeatedly called his fellow African the N-word in what was a heated confrontation.

The middleweight champion got in the 29-year-old’s face and said, “Let’s go nigga, what’s up b****?

“Let’s go nigga. Yeah nigga. What up nigga. What the fuck you gonna do?”

Joe Rogan asked about a potential fight between the two, which Du Plessis went to answer before being interrupted by Adesanya.

He said: “Absolutely, it’s an easy fight, it’s easy money.

“I manifested that, said I was going to have this moment and I know I am going to have this moment.”

Du Plessis stunned the Las Vegas crowd by claiming an underdog victory over Whittaker.

A straight second-round straight left the 32-year-old dazed before the Pretorian swooped down on his opponent with a flurry of punches.

This saw the referee step in and hand the win to Du Plessis, seeing him go undefeated since signing for the UFC.

