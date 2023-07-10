Rain fury in northern India’s worst-hit Himachal, PM Modi addresses ministers

By India Today News Desk: Heavy rains in several parts of northern India have disrupted the lives of thousands of people who live in the region. Several towns and villages remain waist-deep in water as incessant rains batter Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided an update on the situation as landslides and flash floods, triggered by heavy rains in several parts of northern India, claimed more than 20 lives in the three last days.

“I have spoken to senior ministers and senior officials and provided an update on the situation following excessive rainfall in parts of India. Local government, NDRF and SDRF teams are working to ensure the well-being of those affected,” the PMO said in a tweet. .

The meteorological bureau has predicted more rain for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Delhi and its adjoining regions.

In hardest hit Himachal Pradesh, a red alert has been issued and all schools and colleges will remain closed for two days. All major rivers are in flood, interrupting normal life. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged people to stay home for the next 24 hours and cooperate with the authorities.

Scary footage of rain-triggered chaos – cars floating like paper boats on flooded roads, muddy waters gushing through residential areas, temples and other structures submerged on the banks by swollen rivers – were shared online by residents of the Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi.

In cities and towns across the region, many roads and residential areas were submerged in knee-deep water.

RED ALERT IN THE HIMACHAL

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for 10 out of 12 districts of Himachal including Mandi, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra and Kullu. All major rivers including Ravi, Beas, Satluj, Swan and Chenab are in flood.

Solan received 135mm of rain on Sunday, breaking a 50-year-old record of 105mm of rain in a day in 1971, while Una received the highest rainfall since 1993.

At least 14 people have been killed in the rain fury in the hills state. Officials said rail operations on the Shimla-Kalka route, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, have been suspended until tomorrow as landslides blocked the track in several places.

Vehicles washed away in flash floods amid heavy monsoon rains at Parwanoo in Solan district. (Photo PTI)

“We have rescued 80 people today. The situation is bad as the water level in the river is rising. Our team is on alert and we are examining the areas along the Beas River,” said SSP Mandi, Soumya Sambasivan, quoted by ANI.

‘FLOOD UNLIKELY IN DELHI’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high level meeting today to discuss the waterlogging caused by the rain in the city and the rising waters of Yamuna. He said flooding was unlikely in the nation’s capital. Kejriwal said that if necessary, the administration will move people from low-lying areas to safe places as the water level of the Yamuna River is expected to cross the danger line by tomorrow. A total of 16 control rooms are active in Delhi.

“According to the CWC, the Yamuna River flows at 203.58 meters in Delhi. It is expected to reach 205.5 meters tomorrow morning. Also, according to the weather forecast, the water level in Yamuna is not expected to rise too high. Yamuna crosses the 206 meter mark, then we will start the evacuation along the banks of the river,” he detailed.

Meanwhile, the rain continued to disrupt life in the city, with gridlock causing traffic jams in several areas. The Pragati Maidan tunnel was closed to traffic today due to congestion caused by the clogged section.

Waterlogged Pragati Maidan integrated transit corridor after monsoon rain. (Photo PTI)

OUTTARAKHAND

Meanwhile, in neighboring Uttarakhand, an orange alert has been issued in all districts as water levels rise in all major rivers, including the Ganges. More showers are likely in the next two days.

At least nine people have been killed in rain-related incidents across the state. On Sunday, three pilgrims drowned in the Ganges after their jeep fell into the river amid a landslide near Gular on the Rishikesh-Badrinath trunk road.

RED ALERT IN LADAKH

Two people have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir after a landslide hit a passenger bus in Doda district, while in Kargil district of Ladakh a man was killed after his vehicle crashed was crushed under a boulder that rolled down a hillock along the Leh-Srinagar National Highway.

Snowfall was also reported in high altitude regions of Jammu and Kashmir as well as Ladakh, where a red alert was issued for heavy rains.

WATER REGISTRATION IN HARYANA, PUNJAB

Heavy monsoon rains in several parts of Punjab and Haryana have led to massive water logging and flooding in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to take action in the worst affected places.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar canceled all his pre-scheduled programs for the day and chaired an emergency meeting of senior officials from various departments.

In Punjab, the army’s help was requested by the Patiala administration after water overflowed from the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal in the city of Rajpura following a breach. In addition, up to 800 students from a private university in the district were successfully rescued with the help of the army.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said: “I spoke with Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. He inquired about the flood situation and we explained that the situation is currently under control. and that we will contact him if needed We have information from Patiala where the river has reached dangerous levels… If needed, NDRF teams are ready and the army also has its camps in several places .

The Punjab government has also ordered Ministers, Deputy Commissioners, Chief Superintendents of Police and other relevant officials to visit the affected areas and provide the required assistance to the people. In Haryana, a flood control room has been established in the middle of three rivers, Markanda, Ghaggar and Tangri, which flow near the danger mark.

The meteorological office said an interaction between a westerly disturbance and monsoon winds is driving a period of intense rainfall over northwestern India, including Himachal and Uttarakhand.

(PTI entries)