Bidens visit: Polite to Sunak but not much more

President Bidens’ meetings today with the King and Prime Minister carry more weight than usual in the normal routine of courtesy and policy calls between two old friends and allies. Even though no one seems to use the trite phrase special relationship anymore, there is no doubt that Washington and London feel more in tune and are more comfortable talking to each other than the United States is with many other European governments.

More than 15 years ago, I had a long conversation with Joe Biden, then chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. It was at a swanky international gabfest at a swanky Italian lakeside hotel. The long lunch break involved minimal food and maximum swimming and sunbathing. I was struck by how lean, fit, and healthy Biden looked in his swim shorts compared to most politicians his age.

Presumably his aides will keep from him the incessant ugly comments in today’s London media from much of the English right that he is too old, always falling or semi-senile. In the 1980s, the London left-wing media said much the same thing about Ronald Reagan, but many believe that a second term for Biden will be just as good as a second term for Reagan.

During our conversation, I was struck by Bidens’ detailed knowledge of European power politics. He couldn’t quite pronounce the name of then French President Jacques Chirac, calling him Shy-rack, but he had a clear idea of ​​what was going on in Europe, who was up, who was down. , who to trust, who was shady .

The man has been a four-star political animal for five decades. After Trump toyed with Putin or Macron had surreal talks with him over a 50-foot-long table, Biden knew the Russian autocrat was untrustworthy. This president came out of the traps much faster to support democracy in Europe than did Roosevelt in 1939-41. Biden calls Chinese leader Xi Jinping a dictator, using much more robust language than has ever crossed the lips of a British prime minister.

In the United States, Biden defines himself as Irish. The disastrous slanders by Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and, initially, Rishi Sunak of the Ulster Unionist supremacists of the DUP, around the Northern Irish protocol of the Brexit withdrawal agreement, ensured that London would not was not considered a serious partner for an American president who has a huge Irish vote as well as family lines in Ireland.

Biden and Johnson were chalk and cheese, but Sunak appears to have listened to wiser No 10 and Foreign Office officials. He dropped the Johnson-DUP line to conform to the interpretation that most of Ireland and all of Europe give to the protocol.

It’s clear that Biden is happy with the robust line London is taking against Putin’s aggression, but he’s made it clear that it doesn’t extend to accepting British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace as the next secretary general of NATO. It was always unclear whether Wallace really wanted the job, which would mean every twist in his interesting life story would be under the microscope.

But London pushing Wallace showed the biggest of tin ears to the fact that a politician who happily joined the Europhobia of the Tory establishments in recent years was hardly going to be wanted by any EU government. Their contributions of money, men and material to NATO far exceed those of a UK now politically isolated from the continent.

Unlike the Reagan-Thatcher or Blair-Clinton romances, Biden and Sunak have little in common. The president reinvents the New Deal, with an updated model based on public investment and managed trade, turning his back on the ultra-liberal and post-national Davos economy of Goldman Sachs banker and Silicon Valley billionaire Rishi Sunak.

Labors Rachel Reeves had sought to hide in Bidennomics, but the United States is a continental-sized market. Labour, like Sunak, rejects any serious engagement with the continental market of which Britain was a part before cutting most trade links with Europe.

Joe Biden always invokes unions as his partners in his vision of increased productivity and growth. Rishi Sunak has engaged in a war of attrition to defeat and humiliate Britain’s public sector unions. Biden, who follows social affairs, knows he is in a country where the government takes an almost perverse pleasure in going on strike. Conservatives believe such macho posturing will recreate the Thatcher era of winning elections by attacking unions. (In the 1980s, unlike today, the unions had to be defeated and the public supported Mrs Thatcher.)

In short, Biden will do the photocalls especially with King Charles who is of the same generation to remind voters that mature, older men can still be effective heads of state. He will be polite with Sunak, but not much more. He will be flattered that Sir Keir Starmer decided to pray to Bidenomics to help revive Labor economic policy, and happy to note that since then Labor has risen in the polls and the Tories have faded.

It will be a successful visit. But any new lasting relationship will have to wait until after elections in the US and UK next year.

Denis MacShane is a former minister for Europe.



