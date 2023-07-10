Ron DeSantis can’t outplay Trump in primary, says Ocasio-Cortez | Ron DeSantis





Ron DeSantis made some very big critical mistakes in the Republican presidential primary, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said, the biggest of which is Florida governors’ attempt to outplay Trump and appeal to the far-right GOP base .

The dynamics of these races are changing day by day, the progressive New York congresswoman told MSNBC. I think Governor DeSantis made some very big critical mistakes.

You can’t top Trump Trump, can you? And that’s what he really tried to do. I think his attacks on teachers, schools, LGBTQ+ Americans go way too far in the state of Florida. And I think this is a profound political miscalculation and overcompensation.

DeSantis is clearly second in the polls for the Republican nomination, but trails Donald Trump by 30 points.

The former president is the clear frontrunner despite an unprecedented 71 criminal indictments, a $5 million civil fine after being held liable for sexual assault and defamation, and the prospect of more charges to come over a attempted electoral subversion.

DeSantis, a former US congressman, won a landslide reelection in Florida last year. He pursued a hard-right agenda, including signing a six-week abortion ban, easing gun controls, and attacking the teaching of race and LGBTQ+ issues in public schools.

But he struggled to make an impact on the campaign trail, with observers suggesting he lacked the skills to truly connect with voters even in a Republican primary, let alone in a general elections.

On Sunday, DeSantis told Fox News: The media doesn’t want me to be the nominee. I think it’s very, very clear. For what? ‘Cause they know I’m gonna beat [Joe] Biden. But, more importantly, they know that I’m actually going to deliver all of these things.

Head-to-head polls show Biden and DeSantis in a close race. Recent surveys by Emerson and Yahoo News gave Biden a six- and three-point lead respectively. NBC News found the two men tied.

DeSantis listed the hard-right priorities he said he would pursue in office: We will stop the invasion at the border. We will take on the drug cartels. We will reduce the administrative state. We will control spending.

We’ll do all the things that they don’t want to see done, and so they’re going to keep doing the type of storytelling.

Ocasio-Cortez was unconvinced.

Speaking to former White House press secretary Jen Psaki, now an MSNBC host, on Sunday, she said: He may be trying to gain a base, but that base belongs to Donald Trump.

And he sacrificed, I think, the one thing that other people might have thought that would make him competitive, which was this idea that he would somehow be more rational than Donald Trump, which he isn’t.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/10/ron-desantis-trump-primary-ocasio-cortez The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos