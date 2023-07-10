Politics
Brussels rejects Erdoan’s offer: EU membership and NATO membership are two ‘separate’ processes
The European Commission has rejected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s surprising offer.
In remarks on Monday morning, Erdoan drew a direct link between Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, which his country continues to block, and Turkey’s longstanding bid to join NATO. the European Union, which has been on an effective basis. shut down since 2018.
“Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union. I make this appeal to those countries that have kept the Turkey at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years,” Erdoan said, according to The Associated Press.
“Come pave the way for Turkey’s accession to the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, we will pave the way for Sweden as we did for Finland.”
The quid pro quo fact instant titles as presented on the eve of a two-day summit of NATO leaders in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the topic of Sweden’s candidacy will be high on the agenda.
“I support Trkiye’s ambitions to become a member of the European Union,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Vilnius, without going into a detailed assessment of Erdoan’s remarks.
The European Commission, however, was quick to dispel the idea that EU membership and NATO membership were somehow linked, insisting that the two processes were “separate” and took place “in parallel”.
Although the EU institutions have tried to deepen their cooperation with NATO, which is also headquartered in Brussels, they are careful to avoid portraying the two organizations as overlapping or complementing each other in any way, given that three member states, Ireland, austria and Malta uphold the principle of neutrality.
“The European Union has a very structured enlargement process, with a very, very clear set of steps that need to be taken by all candidate countries and even those who wish to become candidate countries,” said Dana Spinant, Deputy Chief Speech of the European Commission, said Monday afternoon.
“You can’t link the two processes.”
Turkey’s ambition to join the EU has been a long and winding roadwithout missing out on dramatic ups and downs.
The country first applied to join the then European Economic Community (EEC) in 1987, but was not declared an official candidate until 1999, much to the frustration of Ankara.
The negotiating framework was adopted in 2005 and is peppered with references to the rule of law, the bloc’s “absorptive capacity”, the importance of “good neighborly relations” and the possible suspension of talks.
In the years that followed, Turkey, under Erdoan’s leadership, managed to open 15 of the 35 chapters that need to be completed in the notoriously complex and laborious enlargement process.
Only one chapter on science and research has been successfully closed.
“The accession process of each candidate country is based on the merits of each country,” said Dana Spinant. “The pace of the next steps (…) is determined by the progress and the work done by the candidate countries in order to achieve the objectives or milestones that are set.”
By comparison, NATO membership is relatively straightforward, as evidenced by Finland’s record entry. Sweden has met all the technical criteria to join the alliance and its candidacy is hampered by political considerations in Turkey, linked to the presence of Kurdish militants in the Nordic country.
“It is still possible to have a positive decision on Sweden’s membership here in Vilnius. We have no certainty, we have no guarantees, but of course now we have momentum from the top,” Stoltenberg said Monday. .
Meanwhile, the European Commission’s 2022 enlargement report painted a grim picture of Turkey’s hopes in the EU, as it raised “serious concerns about the continued deterioration of democracy, ‘rule of law, fundamental rights and independence of the judiciary’, issues that have strained the EU-Turkey has been linked since the 2016 coup attempt and the 2017 presidential referendum .
A new report should be published in the fall, although no significant improvement should be evident.
