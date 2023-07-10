Politics
Delhi High Court refuses to advance hearing in RTI case over PM Modi’s BA degree
The Delhi High Court on Monday refused to advance the hearing of a case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s university degree. The case is scheduled for hearing on October 13.
Judge Subramonium Prasad was hearing a request for an early plea hearing offered by the University of Delhi in 2017 challenging a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing the university to allow inspection of the records of successful students the BA program in 1978, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also said to have passed the exam. The order was stayed on the first court date of January 24, 2017.
The court has issued an opinion on the request for an early hearing filed by RTI activist Neeraj Kumar. Lead attorney Sanjay Hegde representing Kumar told the court the case has been pending for a long time, warranting a speedy hearing.
The case is listed in October. Believe me, he will be eliminated then, provided I continue in the list. It doesn’t impress why it (preponing) should be done. Sympathies aside Well, just say a notice of trouble. List on the date already fixed, Judge Prasad said.
About the controversy
RTI activist Neeraj Kumar had filed a request from RTI asking for the result of all students who appeared in BA in 1978 with their roll number, name, grades and pass or fail result.
The DU’s Central Public Information Officer (CPIO) denied the information on the grounds that it was characterized as “third party information”. The RTI activist then filed an appeal with the CIC.
The CIC, in the order passed in 2016, said: “Having considered the case, synonymous legislations and previous decisions, the Commission declares that the questions relating to the education of a student (current / former) is in the public domain and therefore directs the competent public authority to disclose information accordingly.”
The CIC observed that each university is a public body and all degree information is available in the university’s private register, which is a public document.
In the High Court, Delhi University, which was represented by Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta – he is currently Solicitor General – at the first court date in 2017, argued that it had no difficulty in provide the requested information on the total number of students who sat, passed or failed the said exam.
However, on prayer asking for details of all students’ results along with roster numbers, names with fathers’ names and grades, the university argued that such information was exempt from disclosure. It was argued that the same content contained personal information about all students who had read in BA in 1978, and that the information was held in trust.
After the order was suspended by Judge Sanjeev Sachdeva, the case has been brought before five judges over the years due to routine changes in the list.
In one of the February 2019 hearings before Judge Anup J. Bhambhani, the case was bludgeoned by a batch of petitions raising the question of the interpretation of Articles 8(1)(e) and (j) of RTI law.
The court noted that the provision provided “exemptions from the disclosure of information available to a person in their fiduciary relationship and personal information, the disclosure of which is unrelated to any business or public interest, or which would result in an unwarranted invasion of an individual’s privacy.”
The information requested in all cases relates to exam results, results details, credentials and other related student matters.
“Needless to add that while considering the interpretation of the two aforementioned statutory provisions, the court will also consider other related provisions of the law, which may be relevant and important to the decision,” Judge Bhambhani had noted in the arrangement.
Title: University of Delhi c. Neeraj Kumar
