“I always felt that Donald Trump loved me”





US Women’s National Team star Megan Rapinoe said she ‘felt’ Donald Trump had always ‘loved’ her as she opened up about her feud with the former president.

Rapinoe Discusses Trump FeudBelieve the Former President Always ‘Loved Her’ USWNT Star Announced Retirement This Week

WHAT HAPPENED? At the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe said she wouldn’t go “to the fucking White House” if the USWNT won the tournament, to which Trump responded by tweeting, “WIN first before that she SPEAK”. Indeed, Rapinoe and her teammates would go on and retain the title of world champions and they wouldn’t make it to the White House afterwards either.

WHAT THEY SAID: In an interview with TIME, Rapinoe also opened up about Trump and her status as a polarizing sportswoman. “You know he was watching that game,” she said. “You know, he had his McDonalds lined up and he was probably like, you know what, I love that. I always felt that Trump loved me.

I’m exactly what they’re familiar and comfortable with, just packaged differently. But I’m exactly the brash, arrogant athlete that Americans love.

After announcing her retirement earlier this week, which will come at the end of the year, the striker was also asked about her plans beyond her playing career. “I have this incredible privilege and platform and I hope I can turn it into rocket fuel for the next phase of everything,” she said. I want to make the world better. And I will pull that lever slowly, relentlessly, and without mercy. , for all time.”

BIGGER PICTURE: The striker still has a few months on the pitch, though. Rapinoe is on the USWNT roster that is set to win the country’s third straight World Cup trophy, something no country has ever done before. After that, there is also the club’s season to complete. Rapinoe and OL Reign have never won the NWSL Championship – it would be a dream to come out if she could help achieve that.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

GettyGettyGetty

AND AFTER ? After the USWNT had their friendly against Wales on Sunday, the team now heads to New Zealand and will kick off their World Cup campaign on July 21 against Vietnam.

Editor’s Choice

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.goal.com/en-us/news/donald-trump-loved-me-uswnt-icon-megan-rapinoe/blt7ae5b388aac04a75 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos