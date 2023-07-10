The IMF suddenly annoys Jokowi, neighboring countries say so

Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has suddenly disturbed Indonesia by criticizing the policies of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In fact, the IMF did not hesitate to ask the Indonesian government to abolish the policy it was touting.

President Jokowi’s policy, which has been criticized and even demanded by the IMF, is linked to banning the export of raw minerals in order to encourage downstream minerals in the country.

Nonetheless, amid the onslaught of these international institutions, countries neighboring Indonesia have praised President Jokowi’s downstream agenda.

Two of Indonesia’s neighboring countries, namely Australia and Papua New Guinea, were quick to praise and express their support for Indonesia’s downstream program.

This was revealed by Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment (Menko Marves) Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan.

Luhut said Australia supports Indonesia and sees the national downstream program is very advanced.

“They even see Indonesia as it is downstream this could go ahead, with direction President Jokowi Indonesia is going digital downstream. Integrated holistic work and this was stated by the Australian Prime Minister (Anthony Albanese) yesterday,” Luhut said in CNBC Indonesia’s 2023 Economic Update, Monday (7/10/2023).

In fact, Luhut continued, the Australian Prime Minister has agreed to participate in the Indonesian endorsement by participating in the investment to build an electric vehicle (EV) battery component plant.

So Australia will not only sell 60,000 tons of lithium to Indonesia, but will also have shares in the EV battery factory in Indonesia.

“We have imported 60,000 tons of lithium and are smelting in Morowali. I think the smelting process will start early next year. Yesterday we requested another 60,000 tons, but you are participating, there are also equity,” Luhut said.

With these additions, the processing and refining facilities (smelters) that will be built are owned by Indonesia and Australia. Meanwhile, the processing technology can then be used from China.

“It was approved by the prime minister because I also conveyed this in bilateral terms, the president requested it and conveyed it,” he said.

Not only Australia, but Indonesia’s other neighboring countries, namely Papua New Guinea, also said the same.

The Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea did not even hesitate to inquire directly about the downstream program during President Jokowi’s visit to Papua New Guinea last week.

In fact, this neighboring country of Indonesia does not hesitate to invite cooperation with Indonesia to advance downstream in Papua New Guinea.

“So yesterday the prime minister came there to pick up the president (Jokowi), but what’s interesting is that they immediately talked about the endorsement. Indonesia is so advanced, can we work together,” he said.

In addition, Luhut also revealed the potential for cooperation in the form of power exports from Indonesia to Papua New Guinea. This can at least reduce the burden on Indonesia, which has been in excess of electricity so far.

“I previously informed the president, sir, that electricity costs 37 cents per kWh, even though we have 6 to 9 cents per kWh, which is really high. I said to offer it, sir, so they can get electricity from us or we will build it or work together,” Luhut said.

Therefore, Indonesia and Papua New Guinea finally agreed to establish a working group for the Indonesia-Papua New Guinea Downstream Working Group.

Previously, at the end of June 2023, the IMF suddenly issued a statement that Indonesia should consider phasing out the nickel export ban policy and not extending it to other commodities.

The IMF has also requested that the downstream program in Indonesia be reviewed, particularly from the point of view of cost-benefit analysis. According to the international lender, the downstream policy is detrimental to Indonesia.

“The fiscal cost in terms of lost annual (government) revenue currently appears low and this should be monitored as part of this cost-benefit assessment,” the IMF said in its Article IV Consultation report, quoted on Tuesday (27 /6/2023) .

Therefore, the IMF calls for a regular analysis of the costs and benefits of endorsement. This analysis should be informed periodically with emphasis on the success of the downstream and whether or not to extend the downstream to other types of minerals.

“Industrial policies must also be designed in a way that does not hamper competition and innovation, while minimizing negative cross-border spillovers,” he added.

Thus, the IMF believes that the authorities should consider a more appropriate downstream domestic policy to achieve its objective of increasing the value added of production.

“Increase the added value of production, gradually removing export restrictions and not extending restrictions to other products,” he explained.

