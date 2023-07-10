Trump’s threats to North Korea terrified US officials in the face of nuclear attack, former staffer reportedly says





Topline

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials held an unprecedented meeting during Donald Trump’s presidency to discuss what would happen if the United States faced a nuclear attack, according to a former administration official , as Trump’s rhetoric against North Korea increased the possibility of a nuclear attack. strike and would have terrified senior officials, the president was welcome[ing] nuclear war.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un poses with President Donald Trump at the Military Demarcation Line… [+] which divides North Korea and South Korea, at the Panmunjom Joint Security Area (JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on June 30, 2019.

AFP via Getty Images Highlights

Senior DHS leaders held a meeting on the brewing crisis after Trump issued threats against North Korea, which reviewed various scenarios of a nuclear strike on US territory, dusted off response plans and outlines best-case scenarios that nevertheless seemed horribly bleak, former Trump official Miles Taylor wrote in a forthcoming book, excerpts from which were published Monday by Politico.

Taylor, best known for writing an anonymous op-ed against Trump in 2018, said the meeting was unprecedented for the agency, and came after Trump warned in August 2017 that North Korea would face fire, fury and in power frankly like this world. never before seen a statement that Taylor said suggested the president seemed almost to welcome a nuclear conflict, which terrified us.

According to Taylor, North Korea’s test of a ballistic missile that could reach the continental United States in November 2017 sparked fear throughout the US government, although his book reports that Trump called the DHS Secretary of the time, Elaine Duke, after the test, not to talk about North Korea, but rather about immigration to the US-Mexico border, apparently indifferent to the nuclear test.

James Mattis, then Secretary of Defense, cornered Taylor and warned DHS to[s] prepare as if going to war, Taylor wrote, and the agency should assume that the homeland was in mortal danger.

Former DHS official Chris Krebs confirmed Taylor’s report to Politico, saying, “There was certainly a sense that there was a non-zero chance and so we should take appropriate and reasonable steps to assess readiness for such an attack.

Trump’s presidential campaign has yet to respond to a request for comment.

crucial quote

I cannot provide specifics, but I came out of those meetings genuinely concerned for the security of the country, Taylor wrote, as quoted by Politico. In my view, the department was unprepared for the kind of nuclear conflict that Trump might foment.

To monitor

Taylor’s comments on the nuclear meeting are part of his book Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, which will be released July 18.

Tangent

Taylor, who served as DHS chief of staff, wrote an anonymous 2018 op-ed for The New York Times about being part of a resistance within the Trump administration that was dedicated to thwarting the most misguided impulses. of Mr. Trump until he is out of office. We want the administration to succeed and believe that many of its policies have already made America safer and more prosperous, Taylor wrote. But we believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a way detrimental to the health of our republic. The Trump administration official went on to write an entire book as Anonymous, released in 2019, before revealing his identity in October 2020.

Key Context

Tensions between the United States and North Korea have escalated during Trump’s presidency, with Trump threatening to totally destroy the country in a September 2017 speech at the United Nations and calling North Korean President Kim Jong-un a Rocket Man. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un just said the nuke button is on his desk at all times, Trump tweeted in January 2018. Could someone from his exhausted, food-starved regime inform him that so do I I have a nuclear button, but it’s a lot bigger and more powerful than his, and my button works! Trump then met with Kim and even invited him to the White House, describing the letters the North Korean leader wrote to him as love letters, although tensions never fully subsided during Trump’s presidency. , with Kim declaring in June 2020 that nuclear war was the only option. left after the failure of negotiations between the United States and Pyongyang. Trump has since spoken about his positive relationship with Kim during his 2024 campaign, describing it during his campaign announcement as a very good thing and saying that Kim and other world leaders respect me.

Further reading

Top security officials worried about nuclear war early in Trump administration, anonymous op-ed writer says (Politico)

North Korea: The Growing Threat (Financial Times)

Trump threatens with fire and fury against North Korea if it endangers the United States (New York Times)

I am part of the resistance within the Trump administration (New York Times)

