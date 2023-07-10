Politics
The horrific agony of the misdirected email The Irish Times
As far as I know, there’s no English word for writing an email to a friend complaining about a hated co-worker and sending it directly to the hated co-worker instead of the friend.
Stupidity doesn’t really cover it. Misfortune draws near, as does the thought I always have whenever I hear of such an incident: it could easily have been me.
Misdirected email is one of the most disastrous, and remarkably common, office errors.
Some 40% of workers in the US and UK recently emailed the wrong person, according to a survey revealed last year, and a startling 20% said they lost their jobs as a result.
Much has been written about what to do in the horrible event of a bad transmission. Click cancel send if possible. If not, confess immediately. Apologize profusely to anyone you have defamed, denigrated, or disgraced.
Far less attention has been given to those receiving the error, which is a shame as it’s clear that, in the featureless plains of the modern office, these responses are an intriguing character test. I remembered this the other day when a friend showed me a series of mind-boggling emails in which she had just been mistakenly copied.
They revealed that someone on the channel believed her to be an inexperienced lightweight in her twenties. In fact, she is a professional in her thirties who has worked very successfully in her field at home and abroad for nearly 15 years.
I’m not sure everyone in her place would have responded as graciously as she did. Instead of exposing the unfortunate error in a way that jeopardized the sender’s job, she replied to correct the record and make it clear that no serious harm had been done.
This must have been a relief for the sender, who had fallen into a trap that I myself only narrowly avoided. She typed my friend’s name in the send field to check its spelling, then failed to delete it.
Similar accidents happen because of the way computers automatically fill in the names of people they think you want to mail.
When I was aerospace correspondent at the Financial Times, it took tremendous effort not to email Emirates airline boss Tim Clark every time I threw a line at my younger brother Tim .
Badly sent email can of course be a much more serious threat. I’ve always wanted to know about the workings of the human brain that cause so many people to mistakenly send offensive messages to the person they find offensive.
Take Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton. In 2016, when he was immigration minister, he went and texted a colleague complaining about some crazy fucking witch about a newspaper political editor and immediately sent him to the editor herself.
I don’t suppose Dutton knows why this happened, but again the response from recipients has been admirable. She quickly texted Dutton to say, You know, man, you texted that crazy witch to crazy witch.
It could have been much worse. She could have been Dutton’s boss.
I once worked at a Sydney newspaper where the editor, John Lyons, was sitting at his computer when a message from a reporter flashed across his screen. He said words to the effect of: God, Lyon got No idea.
What did he do now, Lyons replied.
You won’t believe it, was the reply.
Tell me, he said. A flurry of angry messages poured out from the hapless reporter until finally, after a particularly detailed description of his shortcomings, Lyons said that in fact, on second thought, he had found Lyon to be extremely considerate and unbiased.
There was a long silence from the unlucky messenger as the realization dawned. Then she typed: oh my God.
She kept her job. In fact, she survived Lyon, who told the story during his farewell to the newspaper. I remember laughing so hard I thought I might break a rib. The lesson is clear. If you’re going to send an email badly, you have to hope it goes to someone with thick skin, a good soul, or a great sense of humor. Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2023
