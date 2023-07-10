Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks with CMs of Himachal and Uttarakhand over massive rains and floods in 2 states





Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with the Chief Ministers of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Monday and inquired about the rainfall situation in their states, ANI reported. The Prime Minister assured the CMs of all the help and support from the Government of India. Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are the worst affected states due to incessant rainfall which has caused severe flash floods and landslides in the states. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu held a virtual meeting with SDMA on rescue and other relief efforts amid excessive downpours in the state. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Sunday that officials from the Disaster Management Authority and other departments have been advised to stay alert for any type of emergency. He also called on the pilgrims to continue their journey only after properly taking stock of the weather situation. Dhami added that officials have also been instructed to keep their mobile and other communication channels open so that emergencies can be handled in a timely manner. “The Disaster Management Authority and all state officials have been urged to remain vigilant given the heavy rain alert for the state. All pilgrims should continue on their yatra bearing in mind weather conditions,” CM told ANI. Himachal Pradesh floods Prime Minister Narendra Modi inquired about the extent of damage to life and property due to heavy rains and flooding during a call with Himachal CM Sukhu, according to an official statement posted here. The CM informed Modi that the state has been badly affected by floods and landslides, he said. Sukhu added that roads were damaged while water and electricity supplies were interrupted, and urged the prime minister to declare the situation a national calamity, according to the statement, PTI reported. Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh would need substantial help from the Union government to recover from the heavy losses caused by the calamity. He called on the prime minister to extend a special economic package to help in the process of reviving the state, he said as quoted by PTI. In response to the Chief Minister’s concerns, Prime Minister Modi assured him of the Centre’s unwavering support and pledged all possible assistance to the state to emerge from this crisis. the statement said. Uttarakhand floods Badrinath National Road and several other roads were blocked due to incessant rains and landslides on Monday, officials said, as quoted by PTI. The report adds that traffic on the highway was restored after a few hours as efforts are underway to open other roads which are still closed, they said. Meanwhile, the MeT department has issued a heavy rain alert for 11 districts in the state. State police have urged people to avoid going to the hills unless necessary. According to the State Emergency Operation Center, Koti received a maximum of 155mm of rain, Bhagwanpur 88mm, Chakrata 74.3mm, Vikasnagar 66.5mm, Mussoorie 60.2mm, Purola 60mm, Haridwar 57mm, Kalsi 55 .5mm, Mori 53mm, Barkot 51mm, Dhanaulti 45mm and Laksar 40mm over the past 24 hours, says a PTI report. READ ALSO | Delhi on high alert as Yamuna breaks through danger level, evacuation to start when it crosses 206m mark

