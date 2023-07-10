The level of public confidence in Jokowi reaches 90%





Jakarta – Investigating the Indonesian Investigation Circle (LSI) Denny JA said that the level of public confidence in President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has reached 90%. Among these personalities, the majority of those questioned are supporters of the presidential candidate (Capres) Prabowo Subianto. The survey was conducted during the period May 30 to June 12, 2023. The survey method used multistage random sampling involving 1,200 respondents. The interviews were conducted face to face using a questionnaire. The survey is claimed with a margin of error of +/- 2.9%. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT In the survey, public confidence in Jokowi was 90%. Of this group, 36.1% supported Prabowo. “The level of public trust in the president reached 90.0% who really believed or trusted enough, most voted for Prabowo up to 36.1%,” said Hanggoro Doso Pamungkas, researcher at LSI Denny JA , in his presentation, Monday (7/10/2023). Hanggoro continued, from this group, support for Ganjar was in second place, followed by Anies in third. “Ganjar 34.7% and Anies 20.1%,” Hanggoro said. The eligibility of the three presidential candidates In the survey, respondents had to answer the question: “If the presidential election were held today, who would you choose as president among the following 3 names?”. As a result, Prabowo’s eligibility excelled in the simulation of the closed 3 names with Ganjar and Anies. Here are the results of the LSI Denny JA survey:

Prabowo Subianto 34.3%

Ganjar Pranowo 32.7%

Anies Baswedan 22.1%

Don’t know/No response 10.9% “Eight months before the 2024 presidential election, Prabowo Subianto is still superior to Ganjar and Anies. Prabowo’s eligibility has increased by 34.3%, while Ganjar has fluctuated at 32.7% and Anies has stagnated at 22 .1%,” said LSI researcher Denny JA, Hanggoro. Doso Pamungkas in his presentation, Monday (10/7/2023). Also watch the video “Public trust survey for National Police drops to 59.1% because of Sambo”:

