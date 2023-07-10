Video of Donald Trump shaking hands with Joe Rogan at UFC Fight goes viral





A video of former President Donald Trump shaking hands with podcaster Joe Rogan went viral after the pair met at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Trump was sitting cageside at T-Mobile Arena ahead of fight night when he spotted Rogan, who has a popular podcast with The Joe Rogan Experience.

Trump and Rogan’s meeting seemed cordial, despite the podcaster calling out the former president in the past and making a number of sharp beards during his many tirades through his podcasts.

The warm handshake and friendly exchange has now been viewed more than 1.4 million times on social media, after Steven Cheung shared it on Twitter.

Former US President Donald Trump (R) speaks with UFC President Dana White during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas. Trump met several celebrities at the event on Saturday. Getty Images

Rogan previously called Trump a “baby man”, but when it was pointed out while commentating on the UFC event, the pair shared a 10-second handshake with Trump and Rogan looking happy and excited to about their meeting.

Last year, Rogan revealed on the Lex Fridman podcast that he had turned down several opportunities to interview Trump in the past because he didn’t want to give the former president a platform.

Rogan said, “I am in no way a Trump supporter.”

“I had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once, I said no every time. I don’t want to help him. I’m not interested in helping him.”

Rogan later added in the same podcast that Trump is, “such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they might abandon their own ethics, morals and principles just to attack him and anyone who supports him. because he is an existential threat to democracy itself.”

Joe Rogan attends the UFC 277 weigh-in ceremony at American Airlines Center on July 29, 2022 in Dallas. Rogan shared a handshake with Donald Trump at UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday. Getty Images

At the Las Vegas event, Trump was also spotted speaking with Australian actor and director Mel Gibson, TV presenter Guy Fieri and Republican campaign strategist Roger Stone.

In a tweet shared by Stone on Saturday, Trump could be seen talking with the Republican and the director.

The tweet was captioned: “Shooting the **** with @realdonaldtrump & #MelGibson at UFC fight in Vegas.”

Since the tweet was shared, it has been viewed over 484,700 times and received approximately 17,000 likes.

A video of Gibson appearing to salute Trump during the star-studded fight at UFC 264 in 2021 has gone viral on social media.

Gibson is widely known for his controversial stances and outspokenness and described himself as “politically incorrect” during a December 2020 interview on Fox News show The Ingraham Angle.

Stone, who worked on Trump’s previous campaign, was pardoned by the former president after being sentenced to prison in connection with an investigation into interference in the 2016 election.

