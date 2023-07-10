China, Solomon Islands sign law enforcement pact as part of ties upgrade





Xi cites ‘trustworthy friends’ when meeting islands’ prime minister BEIJING, July 10 (Reuters) – China and the Solomon Islands signed an agreement on police cooperation on Monday as they upgrade their relationship to a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, four years after the Pacific nation changed its relationship from Taiwan to China. The police cooperation pact was among nine agreements signed after Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, underscoring his country’s foreign policy shift to seek opportunities beyond the region. Sogavare arrived in China on Sunday for his first visit since the two countries struck a security pact last year, much to the chagrin of the United States and its neighbors, including Australia. “In just four years, relations between China and the Solomon Islands have developed rapidly, and now we can say they are very fruitful,” Li told Sogavare. Sogavare, in turn, thanked China for its role in solving global challenges, including peace and sustainable development. He added that his country had “a lot to learn” from the Chinese experience. When Sogavare came to power in 2019, he transferred the country’s diplomatic relations from Taiwan to Beijing, which claims the democratically-ruled island as part of its territory. Last month, Sogavare called for a review of a 2017 security treaty with Australia during a meeting with Australia’s defense minister. Australia has consistently provided police support to the Solomon Islands, including the rapid deployment of police in 2021 to quell riots, although China has boosted police training there. Sogavare also met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and the two agreed to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership, according to Chinese state television. “China and Pacific island countries are both developing countries and should strengthen mutual assistance within the framework of South-South cooperation,” Xi said when meeting with Sogavare. China has long supported so-called South-South cooperation, which refers to cooperation among developing countries on an equal footing for mutual benefit. Describing the two countries as “trustworthy friends and reliable brothers”, Xi said the China-Solomon Islands relationship has set a “good example of solidarity and cooperation” between countries of different sizes and between countries. developing nations. China is supporting more of its companies investing in the Solomon Islands and will continue to provide economic and technical assistance “without political strings attached”, Xi told Sogavare. He also pledged to support a 2050 Strategy for the Pacific Blue Continent, referring to a grand plan agreed between Pacific nations to advance the region’s strategic goals over the next three decades. In a statement, Sogavare’s office highlighted “quality infrastructure” as an area the country needs for economic empowerment to eradicate poverty. Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is already building a cellular network in the island nation, funded by a $66 million Chinese EXIM bank loan that has raised concern from a parliamentary committee over the debt burden . A Chinese public company will also redevelop the port of the capital Honiara. The two countries have also concluded agreements in areas such as civil aviation, trade, economy, technology and sports. Sogavare will be in China until Saturday and will officially open his country’s embassy in Beijing. Reporting by Ethan Wang, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Additional reporting by Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar, Robert Birsel and Mark Heinrich Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

