Fitch upgrades Pakistan’s sovereign rating to CCC after IMF deal





By Asif Shahzad

ISLAMABAD, July 10 (Reuters) –

Credit rating agency Fitch raised Pakistan’s long-term currency issuers’ default rating to CCC from CCC- on Monday, a positive sign for a country reeling from its worst economic crisis.

Fitch said in a statement that the upgrade reflected the country’s improved external liquidity and financing conditions following a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), but warned that the budget deficit remained large.

“We expect the consolidated general government (GG) budget deficit to widen to 7.6% of GDP in FY24,” he said.

Pakistan’s FY24 budget estimated the budget deficit at 6.5% of GDP. Pakistan revised the budget ahead of the IMF deal, where the finance minister said the new measures would reduce the deficit, but did not give a figure.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar hailed the upgrade.

“Further positive news towards the current economic stimulus journey, thank goodness,” he said in a statement.

Islamabad signed the short-term arrangement with the IMF on June 30 under a stand-by arrangement that will disburse $3 billion over a nine-month period, subject to IMF board approval. , which meets on July 12.

The ratings agency said it would expect Pakistan to experience a modest recovery for the remainder of FY24 on the back of “new flows of external funding”, although the new funding will also lead to a widening the current account deficit.

With skyrocketing inflation and barely enough foreign exchange reserves for a month of controlled imports, analysts say Pakistan’s economic crisis could have escalated into default had it not been for the IMF bailout.

The agreement with the IMF will also unlock other external financing.

The authorities expect $25 billion in gross new external financing in FY24, compared to $15 billion in public debt maturities, including $1 billion in bonds and $3.6 billion in bonds. multilateral creditors, the agency said.

He also warned that the implementation of the IMF program and external financing could be at risk due to a “volatile” political climate and large external financing needs.

The story continues

The nation of 220 million has experienced acute political uncertainty since former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted in a parliamentary confidence vote in April 2022.

The IMF team met last week with all major political parties to seek support and consensus for the program ahead of national elections scheduled for October.

Khan’s party said it backed the deal.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

