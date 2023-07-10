Politics
Erdogan says Turkey could approve Sweden’s NATO membership if Europeans ‘clear the way’ for Turkey’s EU bid
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday introduced a new condition for approving Sweden’s NATO membership, calling on European countries to pave the way for Turkey’s membership of the European Union.
Erdogan’s surprise announcement ahead of his departure for a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital added further uncertainty to Sweden’s bid to become the alliance’s 32nd member, which Turkey initially blocked, saying that Sweden was too soft on Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara sees as security threats.
It was the first time that Erdogan linked his country’s ambition to join the EU with Sweden’s efforts to become a NATO member.
Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for more than 50 years now, and almost all NATO member countries are now members of the European Union, Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul. I make this appeal to those countries which have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years.
Come and pave the way for Turkey’s accession to the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, well pave the way for Sweden like we did for Finland, he added.
Earlier, Erdogan’s office said he told US President Joe Biden in a phone call on Sunday that Turkey wanted a clear and strong message of support for Turkey’s European ambitions from NATO leaders. gathered in Vilnius. The reading of the Biden-Erdogan appeal to the White House did not mention the issue of Turkey’s EU membership.
Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson were due to meet later Monday in Vilnius.
Asked about Erdogan’s comments, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he supported Turkey’s ambition to join the EU, but noted that it was not part of the conditions listed in an agreement that Sweden, Finland and Turkey signed at the NATO summit in Madrid last year.
Stoltenberg reiterated that Sweden had met those conditions and said he believed it was still possible to have a positive decision on the country’s impending membership at this week’s summit in Lithuania.
European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said you cannot link the two processes when it comes to Turkey.
Turkey is a candidate for EU membership, but democratic backsliding under Erdogan’s presidency, disputes with EU member Cyprus and other issues have hampered the country’s progress towards admission to the EU. the bloc of 27 nations.
However, as a member of NATO, Erdogan’s government has postponed ratifying Sweden’s membership in the alliance, saying the administration in Stockholm must do more to crack down on Kurdish militants and other groups. A series of anti-Turkish and anti-Islam protests in the Swedish capital have raised doubts that a deal to meet Turkey’s demands can be reached before the alliances summit.
Turkey’s delays in joining Sweden have angered other NATO allies, including the United States. Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, confirmed on Sunday that Biden and Erdogan spoke earlier in the day about Sweden’s NATO membership, among other issues, and agreed to meet in Vilnius. for further discussion. Sullivan did not mention the issue of EU membership.
He said the White House was confident Sweden would join the alliance.
If it happens after Vilnius was confident it will happen, he said. We don’t see this as something that is fundamentally questioned. It’s a question of time. The earliest would be best.
Erdogan’s latest comments stunned Turkey’s seasoned analysts.
Erdogan has made new demands and shifted the target many times throughout this process, but trying to pressure the EU on a NATO issue is rather spectacular, said Paul Levin, director of the Institute. in Turkish Studies from the University of Stockholm.
However, I think we have to interpret his remarks with caution for the moment. They could point to anything from staging a face-saving OK to Sweden to trying to sabotage the NATO enlargement process by raising impossible demands, Levin added. What can be said is that if he made Sweden’s NATO membership conditional on a restart of Turkey’s EU membership process, it is unlikely that Sweden will become a NATO ally anytime soon.
Ahead of Erdogan’s comments, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrm expressed optimism that Turkey would drop its objections to Stockholm’s NATO bid.
What we are counting on, of course, is to reach a point where we will receive a message from President Erdogan that there will be what might be called a green light (,) … a message indicating that the ratification process in the Turkish parliament can begin, Billstrm told Swedish broadcaster SVT.
He insisted that Sweden had fulfilled its part of the agreement with Finland and Turkey, which included lifting arms embargoes against Turkey, strengthening anti-terrorism laws and stepping up efforts to prevent the activities of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, which has waged an insurgency in Turkey since the 1980s.
We should consider it a settled question in the sense that it is not a question of if. As part of the NATO summit in Madrid last year, Turkey has already granted Sweden NATO guest status. So it’s a question of when,” he said.
Billstrm said he expected Hungary, which also has not ratified Sweden’s membership, to do so before Turkey.
Previously non-aligned Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year after Russia invaded Ukraine. Finland joined in April after Turkish ratification.
Erdogan reiterated on Monday that Turkey expects Sweden to live up to its commitment to crack down on groups that Ankara considers terrorists.
We are tired of repeatedly saying that (Sweden) must fight terrorist organizations and their extensions without discrimination, Erdogan said.
___
Fraser reported from Ankara, Turkey. AP White House reporter Chris Megerian in London contributed to this report.
