Prime Minister Modi assures full support to Himachal government to tackle flood crisis – The New Indian Express





By PTI SHIMLA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and pledged "unwavering support" to his government as heavy rains caused widespread damage across the state . The Prime Minister inquired about the extent of damage to life and property due to heavy rains and flooding, an official statement posted here said. Sukhu informed Modi that the state has been badly affected by floods and landslides, he said. He said roads had been damaged while water and electricity supplies were cut off, and urged the prime minister to declare the situation a national calamity, the statement said. Sukhu said Himachal Pradesh would need substantial help from the Union government to recover from the heavy losses caused by the calamity. He called on the prime minister to extend a special economic package to help the state recovery process, he said. In response to the chief minister's concerns, Modi assured him of the Center's unwavering support and pledged all possible assistance to the state to emerge from this crisis, the statement said.

