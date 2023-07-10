Donald Trump is just a smaller, weaker Richard Nixon





“I gave them a sword. And they stuck it in, and they twisted it with delight. And I guess if I had been in their shoes, I would have done the same. —Richard Nixon.

What Nixon said, Donald Trump could easily say about himself. Of course, he won’t.

Richard Nixon was the last president to face anything like the legal danger that former President Trump faces – plus a host of electronic lynchers.

The end game for Nixon and Trump has some uncanny similarities. Hated by the media, New York-Washington elites and the left, Nixon and Trump have been the subject of a relentless campaign to destroy their administrations and their futures. The two played enemies for political gain. Both ended up making serious errors in judgment that brought them down. Trump even managed to get caught on tape incriminating himself.

But Trump is not Nixon; it is, at best, a smaller, weaker, emptier version.

Unlike Trump, Nixon had a true worldview – a vision of a world with a restored balance of power and subsequently stable and peaceful relations between the great powers. Nixon was determined to make his vision a reality and formed an administration built to achieve that goal.

Trump, however, believes only in himself, crippling his administration’s efforts to achieve lasting results.

Nixon achieved much in domestic and foreign policy, despite Democratic majorities in Congress. Nixon initiated relations with China (a relationship later botched by future presidents), negotiated the first nuclear arms limitation treaty, and (imperfectly) rescued the nation from its decades-long misadventure in Vietnam. Nixon created the EPA, increased disability assistance, and worked to devolve power to the states.

Trump’s foreign policy is, at best, a draw. While the Abraham Accords and a few trade deals were done, he failed to get out of Afghanistan and got ripped off by China. The fact that he overcame political inertia to head out of Afghanistan is to his credit. But he couldn’t close the deal — something Nixon would never let slip through the cracks. His domestic policy achievements included a tax cut and a series of executive orders that his successor rescinded within weeks of his inauguration.

And Trump has faced far less adversity than Nixon. Nixon had to deal with inflation triggered by Lyndon Johnson’s spending and escalation in Vietnam, the subsequent collapse of the Bretton Woods monetary system, war in the Middle East, and an energy crisis caused by decades of dependence. increasing to imported oil.

Trump entered office with low inflation and low unemployment. He faced a major crisis in the COVID outbreak and, unsurprisingly, fumbled it badly. Trump’s hesitant and hesitant response ended up dooming his re-election. In times of crisis, the American people tend to rally around their president, but that only lasts as long as the president shows leadership and determination. Trump showed only confusion, indecision and doubt.

Even in scandal, Trump does not compare.

The sum of the misdeeds of the Nixon administration under the title of “Watergate” was sprawling and complex. But for a botched heist, they could have got away with it (and to be fair, Nixon’s predecessors all abused the power of the presidency for political gain, though not as extensively as Nixon).

Meanwhile, Trump gets caught for hiding classified documents in his bathroom, begging for votes (unsuccessfully) and paying money to a stripper. It’s a pathetic collection of crimes.

But there are two ways Trump and Nixon diverge.

First, Nixon was a winner. He won the highest vote percentage of any Republican in 1972, in addition to his victory in 1968. He was on the national winning ticket in four of five attempts, tying Franklin Roosevelt. Even in 1960 there was a dispute, with historian Irwin Gellman questioning the result and Robert Caro, award-winning biographer of Lyndon Johnson, certainly implying that Texas was stolen for opponent John F. Kennedy (see pp. 150-155 in his book “The Passage of Power”).

Second, Nixon was willing to sacrifice himself for the country. Most people don’t realize that Nixon was not impeached. Articles of impeachment were voted out of commission, but the process had not begun. Nixon could have retained enough votes to avoid a conviction.

But Nixon resigned. He knew that impeachment would be deeply damaging to the nation and to Republicans. He kept a low profile in the 1974 and 1976 elections (where Gerald Ford, improbably, nearly won).

Can anyone imagine Trump sacrificing anything for the GOP or the country? So far, it’s a definite “No”. In fact, Trump appears to be doing everything possible to destroy Republican electoral prospects.

Republicans escaped the ill effects of Nixon and Watergate in 1980, and the nation turned decisively to the right for nearly 30 years. Nixon rehabilitated himself somewhat and became a respected voice in international relations.

The Republican Party today is not so lucky. Trump is determined to stick around no matter the cost to everyone but himself. He’s already cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate in 2020 and 2022, and he’s been primarily responsible for the most progressive administration on the left since Lyndon Johnson took office.

Trump is a shadow of what Nixon was as president and politician, but the damage he does to Republicans and conservatives is exponentially greater than anything Nixon ever did.

Keith Naughton, Ph.D., is co-founder of Silent Majority Strategies, a public affairs and regulatory consulting firm. Naughton is a former political campaign consultant from Pennsylvania. Follow him on Twitter @KNaughton711.

