Jokowi holds rats to take on El Nino, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo attends

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi held a restricted meeting with a number of ministers to discuss preparations to deal with weather anomalies caused by El Nino and its impact on agricultural commodities on Monday July 10, 2023 at approximately 10:00 a.m. WIB. During the meeting which lasted about 1 hour, Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo (SYL), who was being talked about because he was considered a suspect by the KPK, attended the meeting.

“Today, the President invited several ministers, first the Minister of Economy, the Coordinating Minister of Economy, then the Minister of Finance, the Minister of BUMN, then the Food Agency, the Minister of Agriculture, the Minister of Commerce, of course the Director General of Bulog,” said the head of the National Food Agency, Arief Prasetyo Adi, when he was met by the media team. , Monday, July 10, 2023.

El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole can give Indonesia a dry, dry season

El Niño is a phenomenon of warming sea surface temperatures that occurs from the central to the eastern Pacific Ocean. This phenomenon has an impact on climate change such as the decrease in precipitation.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) estimates that El Nino will begin to occur in Indonesia this June. To manage BMKGDwikorita Karnawati, explained that this year’s El Nino will make Indonesia’s dry season drier than the previous three years.

Besides El Nino, Dwikorita added, Indonesia’s dry season is also affected by the Indian Ocean Dipole or Indian Ocean Dipole. The Indian Ocean Dipole is a phenomenon of irregular oscillations in sea surface water temperature, which causes the western Indian Ocean to be warmer and cooler than the eastern Indian Ocean. This phenomenon would also be able to reduce rainfall in Indonesia.

“It is predicted that in semester 2, it may impact the decrease in rainfall in parts of Indonesia during this dry season period. In fact, parts of Indonesia are expected to experience lower than normal rainfall. normal or drier than normal conditions,” he said, as quoted by Antara last June.

The threat of drought is expected to reduce Indonesia’s agricultural production this year. However, the Minister of Agriculture Syahrul Yasin Limpo reporters seemed reluctant to explain what his party had prepared to overcome this problem.

Syahrul chose to leave and enter the presidential palace through the side door, not the front door where media crews usually wait for ministers to leave. He and a number of ministers such as Erick Thohir and Zulkifli Hasan left the Bali gate of Wisma Negara which was not monitored by the media team.

The President asked for the improvement and the descent downstream of agriculture and food

Furthermore, Arief explained that during the meeting, Jokowi alluded to the El Nino phenomenon which was feared to disrupt agricultural production. He explained that the president instructed his subordinates to prepare to increase agricultural, food and downstream food production.

“Some also recorded inflation last month which was very stable, its position was at 3.5 percent. It must therefore be maintained or if possible reduced. In order for inflation to remain below economic growth, in particular in the food sector, for rice, corn, and soybeans was entrusted to Perum Bulog,” Arief said.

Furthermore, Arief said the meeting also discussed the financing of rice stocks. He explained that the Ministry of Finance was preparing a program of low-cost funds. This scheme is different from low-cost loan funds such as those managed by the State Investment (PMN).

According to him, the guaranteed loan will report directly to the Ministry of Finance and will be disbursed through a bank that is part of the Association of State Banks or Himbara. Arief said the loan would then be passed on by Himbara to state-owned micro-enterprises or food sector BUMNs such as Bulog.

President Jokowi had previously reminded his staff to overcome the impact The boy 2023. This was conveyed by the President during a Cabinet Plenary Meeting regarding the State Budget Implementation First Half Report 2023 (APBN) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Monday 3 July 2023.