Editorial Anonymous Author: Senior Security Officials Worried About Nuclear War Early in the Trump Administration





Taylor said then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis cornered him a day after a Situation Room meeting.

You must all prepare as if you were going to war, he warned. Mattis was serious. DHS should assume that the homeland was in mortal danger.

The Department of Homeland Security has taken a step it has never taken before, according to Taylor, who is best known for writing an anonymous op-ed in The New York Times in 2018 describing silent resistance in the Trump administration from people choosing to put the country first.

We’ve called together all senior DHS leaders to discuss the brewing crisis, he writes in the new book, slated for release July 18. Experts looked at various scenarios of a nuclear strike on US soil, dusted off response plans, and outlined best-case scenarios that nonetheless looked horribly grim. I can’t provide details, but I came out of those meetings really worried about the security of the country. In my view, the department was unprepared for the kind of nuclear conflict that Trump might foment.

Chris Krebs, a senior DHS official at the time, confirmed that in 2017 department officials considered how they would respond to a nuclear strike in the United States.

There was certainly a feeling that there was a non-zero chance and so we should take appropriate and reasonable steps to assess readiness for such an attack, Krebs told POLITICO.

On November 28 of the same year, North Korea tested a missile that could have reached the continental United States. The test sparked fear throughout the US government, including DHS. Elaine Duke, then acting DHS secretary, watched him from a secure conference room, Taylor added, and he spoke to her after the test. She told him that the president had called her following the launch. But it wasn’t to talk about North Korea. Instead, he wanted to talk about the upcoming DHS decision on whether to extend temporary legal protections to Hondurans who have come to the United States.

Although a nuclear-capable missile just skimmed across the sky, the president’s mind was on the frontier, Taylor’s book says. He wanted DHS to deport them all, Elaine said. Duke, however, decided to extend these legal protections.

The DHS scramble to prepare for a nuclear strike was a first, according to Taylor.

This is the first time to my knowledge that DHS thought there was the possibility, however remote, that Trump would actually start a war and that we had to prepare for nuclear fallout in the home country, a he told POLITICO in an interview.

In his 2018 New York Times op-ed, Taylor called Trump’s style of leadership brash, adversarial, mean-spirited and ineffective. In 2019 he wrote an anonymous book exploring the theme. And in 2020, he supported Joe Bidens presidential campaign and was revealed to be the anonymous author.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/10/anonymous-author-trump-nuclear-meetings-00105366 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos