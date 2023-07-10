Boris Johnson’s allies rescued from Lib Dem plot avoiding by-election chaos | Politics | News





A Lib Dem bid to impose potential sanctions on Boris Johnson allies, reprimanded by the Privileges Committee, failed after Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle failed to select the party’s amendment . MPs will debate a special panel report this afternoon which accused seven Johnson loyalists of carrying out a ‘coordinated’ attack on his initial inquiry into the former Prime Minister’s denials in Parliament. The Liberal Democrats had tabled an amendment that would send MPs back to the committee to decide whether their conduct amounted to contempt. But the plot fell through after Mr Hoyle failed to select the amendment for debate in the House of Commons. A Lib Dem source said: The ball is now in Rishi Sunaks’ court to hold these Tory MPs to account for attacking Parliament’s inquiry into Boris Johnson’s lies.

“The government has the power to make a motion and refer these MPs to the Privileges Committee. “If Sunak continues to sit on the fence, his promise to govern with integrity will be left in tatters. The Lib Dems had called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to support possible sanctions against MPs named in the report, including Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. A suspension of more than 10 days in the House of Commons for one of the MPs could have risked new by-election nightmares for the Tories.

But Mr Sunak, who is due to travel to a critical NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, was not expected in the House of Commons for the debate and any eventual vote. The prime minister’s official spokesman said he was “fully aware of the findings” of the report. He said: “This is rightly a matter for the House and the House to consider. On behalf of the government, we have facilitated a debate expeditiously so that MPs can respond and express their points. sight if they wish. “We will monitor developments in the House and see if there is a proposed vote on this.” The cross-party committee led by Labor great Harriet Harman – which Mr Johnson called a kangaroo court – concluded last month that the ex-PM had committed ‘repeated contempt’ of Parliament by deliberately misleading MPs with his denials party. He also recommended a 90-day suspension from the House of Commons, which would have left Mr Johnson at risk of a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat. The report prompted Mr Johnson to sensationally resign as an MP.

