Trump’s Election Interference Probe, Explained – Rolling Stone





The Justice Department has already charged former President Donald Trump with a myriad of charges related to his handling of classified documents after he left the White House, but Special Counsel Jack Smith’s job is far from complete. ended.

Amid the torrent of headlines, Truth Social rants and court rulings relating to the Mar-a-Lago investigation, it’s easy to forget that Smith was also assigned to oversee an investigation into the coordinated effort to overturn the 2020 election results. The Jan. 6 committee determined last year that Trump was central to that effort and asked the Justice Department to criminally indict him.

It’s been more than two years since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol that capped the effort to nullify the election, and while there have been congressional investigations, countless cases against rioters and even a presidential impeachment, Smith’s inquiry is the first to rigorously examine whether or not criminal acts took place at the highest levels of government. So here’s what happens:

What is the Department of Justice investigating?

At the start of the Biden administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland – then a candidate for his current position – promised that the DOJ would conduct a thorough investigation into the events that precipitated the Jan. 6 riot, as well as who was ultimately responsible. for the interference efforts in the 2020 elections.

It took time for these efforts to bear fruit. The Washington Post reported last month that it took more than a year before federal prosecutors agreed to formally investigate the Trump administration’s role in the chaos following the 2020 election.

Despite the delay, under Garland the department launched several investigations into potential election interference that did not directly implicate the former president. Last November, the department consolidated its work into a single investigation overseen by Independent Special Counsel Jack Smith, and no one was off limits.

Garland instructed Smith to establish whether “any person or entity unlawfully interfered with the transfer of power after the 2020 presidential election or with the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6. [2021].” Smith quickly assembled a grand jury to oversee evidence related to the investigation.

Smith’s nomination came less than a week after Trump announced his bid for president in 2024. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Trump had made it clear to his allies and advisers that his re-election bid was at least in part an attempt to evade responsibility. for his potentially unlawful conduct in and out of office. If Trump does get the White House back, he could appoint an attorney general who would close the investigations and drop all charges.

What is Special Counsel Jack Smith specifically focusing on in the January 6 investigation?

Smith’s investigation revolves around efforts by Trump and his allies to meddle in the certification of Electoral College votes that took place on Jan. 6, primarily through a fake voter scheme that would tip the certification in favor of Trump.

Smith has subpoenaed vast amounts of documents from election officials in battleground states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin – some of which allege the former president and his cronies tried to pressure them to manipulate the election results. Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whom Trump personally tried to bully into “finding” the votes to give him the state, was among the first witnesses called to testify.

Trump’s words and actions behind the scenes in the aftermath of his election defeat are also of interest to the department. Smith issued subpoenas to a myriad of the former president’s advisers and staff, including former White House attorney Pat Cipollone, in an effort to better understand the former president’s motives and his role in the escalation of violence on 6 January.

CNN reported Friday that Smith was particularly interested in a meeting that took place in the Oval Office six weeks after Election Day. The meeting reportedly included Cipollone, Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidey Powell, as well as former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Attendees reportedly discussed several desperate ploys to keep Trump in power, including seizing voting machines and invoking martial law.

The inquiry also investigated Trump’s firing of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Director Christopher Krebs, who publicly resisted the former president’s claims that the election was fraudulent.

Apart from Trump’s desperation to cling to power, Smith sees financial gain as a potential motivator for Trump’s campaign lies. In April, The Washington Post reported that the investigation had widened to include allegations that Trump knowingly used false claims of voter fraud to defraud potential donors.

Who did the Justice Department interview for the January 6 investigation?

So much people. From former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to Steve Bannon to former Vice President Mike Pence, Smith’s investigation is casting a wide net across Trumpworld.

Lawyers who worked with the former president to launch legal challenges to Biden’s presidential victory have come under scrutiny from the DOJ. According to the Wall Street Journal, Smith sought testimony from Rudy Giuliani, election conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell and attorney Jenna Ellis, all members of Trump’s post-election legal team.

Giuliani reportedly gave more than eight hours of testimony to investigators, discussing everything from Powell’s efforts to convince Trump to have the government seize the voting machines, to pro-Trump attorney John Eastman’s efforts to orchestrate the forgery scheme. voters.

Eastman’s efforts were foiled by another (reluctant) witness for the special counsel: Mike Pence. The former vice president, who refused to illegally overturn the election on behalf of his boss on Jan. 6, initially resisted Smith’s subpoena. It took a judge’s ruling to compel Pence to testify, although he was granted a waiver to discuss the January 6 events directly, before agreeing to sit with prosecutors.

Besides the major players, Smith is also seeking the cooperation of those who directly implemented the schemes to meddle in the election outcome. Last month, CNN reported that at least two bogus voters had won immunity deals in exchange for testifying.

How did Trump react to the January 6 investigation?

Trump responded with the unbridled public anger we’ve come to expect from the former president, and some not-so-secret research to try to establish just how screwed up he might be.

Trump has publicly attacked Smith on Truth Social and at his public campaign events. Following his indictment and indictment in Smith’s Mar-a-Lago investigation, Trump lost it on social media, calling the special counsel a deranged ‘psycho’ who shouldn’t be involved in any way in “justice”, other than considering Biden a criminal, which he is!

Behind the scenes, the former president tried to determine who, in his orbit, had turned against him. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, Trump sent his attorneys on a fact-finding mission to gather information on what exactly Mark Meadows told investigators. Privately, his team now uses a rat emoji as a shortcut for Meadows.

As Trump battles multiple indictments and simmers in investigations into his conduct, he is also noisily plotting revenge. In June, the former president vowed that once reinstated, he would appoint a “genuine special prosecutor to prosecute the most corrupt president in the history of the United States of America, Joe Biden.” And the entire Biden crime family.

Will Trump be indicted again?

Trump’s indictment pile could very well grow this summer, but someone else could beat Smith and the Justice Department to the punch. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is leading a separate investigation into election interference in Georgia, is preparing to launch her own indictments in August — and very likely could include the former president. In April, Willis sent a letter to local law enforcement advising him that his summer indictment could “cause a significant public reaction,” which would likely require “increased security.”

There are no indications yet that charges related to Smith’s election interference investigation are imminent, but the special counsel has already proven he won’t pull the punches. Last month, Smith brought 37 charges against the former president related to his handling of classified documents.

The Mar-a-Lago documents affair led to very clear signs that charges were imminent. Trump's lawyers rushed to Washington, DC, for last-minute negotiations, and Trump received a letter informing him that he was under criminal investigation. Of course, he also talked about it on social media. Similar signals could predate an indictment in the election interference investigation.

Either way, the former president remains determined to portray himself as a martyr. On Friday, he bragged to a crowd in Iowa that he was “the only person ever charged who became more popular.”

“It’s all contrived, horrible stuff,” Trump said. “It’s just crap. »

