PM Modi talks with CM Dhami; provide all possible assistance









YEARS |

Update: Jul 10, 2023 6:52 PM EAST

New Delhi [India]July 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday and provided an update on the situation due to excessive rainfall in the state.

The Prime Minister inquired about the loss of life and property, the state of the roads including the Char Dham Yatra, the state of agriculture, farmers and crops and the conduct of the Kanwar Yatra.

The Chief Minister gave detailed information about Char Dham Yatra and Kanwar Yatra as well as loss of public money and blocked roads in various places due to heavy rain.

The Chief Minister also briefed on the condition of farmers and crops.

The Chief Minister said the government, SDRF, police and administration are working in full alert mode. JCB machines have been deployed to various locations so that blocked roads can be opened immediately. Continuous monitoring is carried out at the highest level.

The Prime Minister assured the Prime Minister of the Centre’s full cooperation.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi spoke with Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and inquired about the extent of damage to life and property due to heavy rains and floods in the state.

According to the statement, the Chief Minister informed him that the state had been badly affected by floods and heavy rains causing extensive damage and gave an update on the situation and requested liberal assistance from the government. central to dealing with this natural calamity.

The Chief Minister informed Prime Minister Modi that the state government is closely monitoring the situation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Chairman Jagat Prakash Nadda also called the Chief Minister on the phone and gave an update on the damage and relief and rescue operations being carried out in the state. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/uttarakhand-rains-pm-modi-speaks-to-cm-dhami-assures-all-possible-help20230710185207 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos