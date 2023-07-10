Pakistani PM accuses Imran Khan of waging ‘despicable’ and ‘sinister’ campaign against army chief





Image Source: Pakistan’s PTI Prime Minister accuses Imran Khan of waging a smear campaign against the army chief

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday (July 9th) accused his predecessor Imran Khan of engaging in a “vile, sinister and malicious campaign” against army chief general Asim Munir.

Sharif said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan was using camouflage methods to target the army chief.

Imran Khan is engaged in a hateful, sinister and malicious campaign against COAS General Syed Asim Munir. Their scheme of using a proxy to threaten the army chief with an assassination attempt was misrepresented, he tweeted.

Sharif claimed that Imran Khan was adopting coercive tactics to return to power.

He tweeted, After his systematically planned attack on state symbols failed, he is clearly desperate and wants to return to power, what he doesn’t know is that his use of intimidation, violence and hatred The time for politics is over.

Sharif said the former prime minister was exposing himself by using highly reprehensible antics, “the heart of which is defined by putting his self-interest (power grab) over everything else”.

He wrote: “The people and political parties of Pakistan stand like a rock behind their army leader and armed forces and will thwart any attempt and plot to undermine their prestige, honor and integrity.

Prime Minister’s Office ordered legal action

In a press statement shared separately by the media wing of the prime minister’s office, Sharif ordered officials to take legal action against those involved in such malicious campaigns at home and abroad.

“A clear message to May 9 planners, facilitators and managers: All conspiracies against Pakistan and its institutions will be crushed,” he said.

Violent protests erupted across the country on May 9 following the arrest of PTI leader Khan at the premises of the High Court in Islamabad.

The government then launched a massive crackdown on PTI leaders and activists, arresting thousands for attacking civilian and military installations.

Khan’s supporters vandalized a dozen military installations, including the corps commander’s house in Lahore, Mianwali air base and the ISI building in Faisalabad, in response to Khan’s arrest.

The mob also attacked the Army Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi for the first time.

Police reported 10 deaths in the violent clashes, while Khan’s party said 40 of its workers were killed by gunfire from security personnel.

“The desperate elements will not be allowed to create a new crisis in the country,” Sharif said in a press release. He said the country stands with its armed forces and its leader.

Khan was removed from office in April last year in a vote of no confidence, but he refused to accept it and launched a campaign to regain power, calling his ousting a plot.

His efforts were hampered when he was arrested following violence by his supporters on May 9.

(with PTI inputs)

