GOP debate rules prevent Trump from losing





Appearing in the Republican presidential primary debates is no small feat. After skipping the events of the 2020 cycle to give then-President Donald Trump a default coronation, the GOP has erected the big, beautiful wall around the 2024 debate stage that it can’t quite build. at the southern border.

Some of the requirements of the parties clearly work to establish viability. For example, candidates must record support of at least 1% in certain national and primary polls, and they must have at least 40,000 unique campaign donors in at least 20 US states and territories.

But other rules are less about the interest of the voting public and more about partisan discipline: Candidates will be barred from the scene unless they sign two pledges, one to back whoever the GOP will ultimately nominate for president. , and the other to refuse to participate in any general election debate organized by the Commission on Presidential Debates (a bipartisan organization, co-founded by the Republican Party itself, which has overseen these debates since 1987 and already gives the GOP more control over debates than it had in previous decades).

Those demands, along with the parties’ indication that it can select smaller, more right-wing outlets like Newsmax to host, rather than major networks like NBC, may appear to create a level playing field for candidates. After all, they will all face the same moderators, regardless of the host. And they will all have to respect the same numerical bases and sign the same commitments.

But in practice, at all levels, these conditions will only favor one candidate: Trump.

Its advantage in polls and donors is obvious. With two previous Republican nomination victories and four years in the White House, Trump has a pre-existing national campaign apparatus and voter base that none of his challengers can match.

Technically, Trump may not have met those qualifications for the debate stage yet, as the GOP isn’t reviewing polls until July 1, but there’s no doubt about the outcome here. .

The same cannot be said for many other suitors, including several strong contenders. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) have all said they’ve broken through those two barriers. But former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence may not have the required donor base, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson may not post adequate support in polls.

This absence of a national base makes the possible choice of small media hosts (as well as the rule to skip general election debates if the CPD organizes them) a more difficult condition for non-Trump candidates as well. Trump will be fine if the primary debates have low viewership, or if the general race has no debates at all.

His challengers, DeSantis perhaps excepted, need that national attention. They need the clips and sound bites from Twitter and the chance, however small, of a breakthrough moment, but their party doesn’t seem inclined to grant it.

Finally, with the promise of loyalty, Trump has an unmatched advantage of another kind: even by political standards, he is extremely comfortable with lies.

He has made some noise about refusing to pledge party loyalty, as he did for a time in 2016 when the pledge was not a prerequisite at the debate stage. If Trump firmly sticks to his denial, I suspect Republican leaders will back down, as the debate’s audience will plummet if Trump isn’t involved.

But if the GOP insists, as Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel recently said on Fox News, that the pledge stands and that anyone who wants to seek our party’s nomination should pledge to support voters, I guess Trump will sign it, then just go back on his word if he’s not the nominee.

And it’s just a normal day for Donald J. Trump. I’m not even sure he registers breaking his promise as an act of bad faith. He is a man, after all, who believes his net worth is determined by his feelings, a man who seems to live in a perpetual now, totally free of past promises or future aspirations. Hell signs what it has to sign and breaks what it wants to break.

Some of Trump’s rivals, like Haley, have already pledged to sign as part of the battle to save our country from President Joe Biden. For others, however, it is not so simple. Some seem to have real moral scruples about making a promise they don’t fully intend to keep.

Former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), who probably wouldn’t have crossed the electoral barrier anyway, said he just couldn’t. I can’t lie to get access to a microphone, Hurd told CNN. I will not support Donald Trump. I recognize the impact this has on my ability to get to the debate stage, but I can’t lie.

The Hutchinson campaign called for the pledge to be changed. DeSantis, Pence and Ramaswamy have yet to commit. And Christie, who viciously attacked Trump as unfit for the presidency, said the hell was signing the pledge to take the stage while acknowledging it would be a lie.

The Christies route, which I suspect other candidates will eventually join, is perhaps the crudest route of all, the most glaring indication of how Trump’s philosophy has completely overtaken his party.

Whoever knows what to do and doesn’t, for him that’s sinor, you know, just enough to run the GOP.

