Donald Trump continues to step into the spotlight of Ron DeSantis





There’s still a long way to go to the first Republican primaries, but unless something changes soon, it’s looking increasingly bleak for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and increasingly safe for former President Donald Trump. Polls in early primary states show Trump still polling at least 20 points higher than DeSantis, whose numbers continue to drop.

DeSantis appeared on Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo show over the weekend and insisted he’s floundering because the media doesn’t want him to be the nominee, which isn’t true at all. . On the contrary, they dreamed of a real horse race against Trump, because it would make excellent copy. But it’s reasonable to wonder why DeSantis has fallen in the polls over the past few months.

The consensus among the expert class seems to be that he’s just plain unlikable, so the more people see him, the less they like him. I suspect there is some truth in that. But maybe that’s just the contrast between him and Trump, the political superstar. As The Daily Beast’s Kate Briquelet reported on the Moms for Liberty presidential call after Trump’s commencement speech:

“He has so much charisma,” a man in the elevator told me afterwards. “This guy is just electric! I love DeSantis, he’s my guy, but he doesn’t have the same charm.”

Long ago, I attributed this inexplicable attraction to Trump to the fact that his supporters still view him as a celebrity, which he was before entering politics, and now they’ve turned him into a superhero. He really isn’t considered a politician at all. Poor, boring Ron DeSantis can’t compete with that.

There is no doubt that Trump’s cult of personality is very powerful and almost has a life of its own. But there is more than that. This is also his message.

Unlike DeSantis, Trump understands that the base isn’t just about the culture war defined by the outrage du jour or the obscure, jargon-laden workhorse of a far-right tanker like “DEI” or “CRT.”

We know all about Ron DeSantis’ post now. He has relentlessly pushed his “anti-reawakening” agenda and implemented it in every possible way in Florida to show that he is the guy who will make MAGA mob internet memes a reality. There’s no one out there who takes the culture wars as seriously as DeSantis and he doesn’t limit himself to a few burning issues, he embraces them all. There’s literally nothing else he seems to care about.

Yair Rosenberg in The Atlantic argues that DeSantis turned Florida into a right-wing hellscape and obsessively uttered the word “woke” for a year and a half as his strategy to win over Iowa which is teeming with conservative evangelical voters whites. I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s true, but this is yet another example of his general incompetence. It’s certainly possible that he could lead the culture war to victory in Iowa, just like President Ted Cruz, President Mike Huckabee and President Rick Santorum did, but let’s just say it’s a little myopic to create your whole personality and record for this purpose. to win the state which specialized in the production of also-rans. Since 1980, a GOP candidate who won Iowa (apart from the incumbents) has only won the nomination twice.

And anyway, it looks like Trump is probably going to win Iowa because conservative evangelicals love him too. It’s not like he’s not a hardcore culture warrior, too. Despite DeSantis’ attempt to portray him as lenient on “the gender issue” (which seems to be the issue that pisses off all evangelicals in Iowa), he has some bad anti-trans policies he can point out, like his orders to expel transgender members of the military when he was president and his orders to redefine sex discrimination to exclude protections for transgender people in education, housing and employment, as well as health care. And he announced that when he returns to the White House he will “reverse any Biden policies promoting chemical castration and sexual mutilation of our young people and will ask Congress to send me a bill banning sexual mutilation of children in all 50 states. Trump even went so far as to promise “on day one, I will sign an executive order directing every federal agency to cease promoting sex or gender transition at any age, they won’t do it again”, which even the anti -trans warrior DeSantis didn’t propose.

Trump also takes credit for overturning Roe v. Wade and agrees with the “parents’ rights” movement that pushes Christian education in public schools. He and DeSantis are squabbling over the response to the pandemic, but that issue is quickly losing importance. In other words, DeSantis can’t quite reach Trump’s right no matter how hard he tries. When Trump says things like, “‘Democrats are pushing transgender worship’ on young people while ‘persecuting Christians’ and ‘demonizing patriots,'” it goes straight to the butterfly lizard’s brain. Nobody does it better.

But unlike DeSantis, Trump understands that the base isn’t just about the culture war defined by the outrage du jour or the obscure, jargon-laden workhorse of a far-right thinker like “DEI” or “CRT.” Of course, he will accept. (Remember how he would have blurted out that he was going to scrap the “common core” in the 2016 election?) But his themes are much simpler and much broader. He understands that what upsets the Republican base is their broader grievance and he speaks to that directly.

Much of the Trumpian rhetoric penetrating the national consciousness concerns his personal legal woes and persecution complex, but it plays into grievance in new ways in this campaign. He claims he is charged “for you”, his loyal supporters, and is the only thing standing between the government and them. That’s the appeal of the superhero.

And he knows that what drives the base isn’t really a sincere concern about “woke ideology” or Christian morality. (It’s obvious since he’s a corrupt libertine, a pathological liar and they love him anyway). teaching that slavery was wrong and had long term consequences that still reverberate today. The details don’t really matter. No matter what “the other side” is against, they are for and vice versa, regardless of merit.

Donald Trump understood this well. He told them in his announcement speech, “I am your punishment,” which really interests them. DeSantis’ long list of “anti-awakening” accomplishments misses the big picture. None of this really resonates unless you can tap into the emotional wellspring of resentment and sense of injustice that fuels the MAGA right. Trump does it instinctively because he is one of them.

The Republican base aspires to be a movement (some might call it a cult) rather than a political party and under Donald Trump they have completely moved beyond politics as we define them. DeSantis is just another politician and that’s the last thing these people want.

