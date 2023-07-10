Xi Jinping meets with Russian Federation Council Chairman





Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko in Beijing on Monday. Xi noted that with the joint efforts of both sides, China-Russia relations have maintained solid and stable development momentum, with steady progress in cooperation in various fields. The social foundations and popular support for the long-term friendship between the two countries have become more solid. “During my state visit to Russia in March this year, President Putin and I reached a new and important consensus on deepening bilateral comprehensive strategic coordination and practical cooperation in various fields.” , Xi said, noting that the development of China-Russia relations is a strategic issue. choice that the two countries have made on the basis of the fundamental interests of their respective countries and peoples. China will continue to work with Russia to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, characterized by mutual assistance, deep integration, innovation and win-win results for all, to boost development. and the revitalization of both countries. and promote building a prosperous, stable, fair and just world, Xi said. Noting that legislative cooperation is an important part of China-Russia relations, Xi expressed hope that the two sides will work together to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, promote and guarantee the sustainable and healthy development of bilateral cooperation in various fields of the legislative level, strengthen the exchange of experience in legislation and state governance, and push the cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries to a new level. He called on the two sides to strengthen communication and coordination within multilateral mechanisms such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the BRICS, steer global governance reform in the right direction and safeguard the common interests of the emerging markets and developing countries. Matviyenko said the Russia-China comprehensive strategic coordination partnership is in line with the interests of the two countries and the will of the two peoples, has reached its all-time high and continues to develop steadily. President Xi’s successful state visit to Russia in March gave strong impetus to the development of Russian-Chinese relations. The Russian Federation Council supports the deepening of Russian-Chinese cooperation and is willing to strengthen exchanges with the National People’s Congress of China in order to provide legal guarantee for the implementation of the consensus of the two leaders. state, said Matviyenko.

