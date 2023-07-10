Why Kevin McCarthy doesn’t support Donald Trump yet





House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is in the unenviable position of still needing to draw political strength from former President Donald Trump to retain his presidency. That’s not to say McCarthy doesn’t have his own base in the House GOP caucus. But Trump is the glue that keeps the most volatile representatives tied to the speaker. It’s a relationship that means even if only McCarthy is currently in office, he can still feel like the junior partner in setting the Republican parties’ course.

This unusual dynamic makes McCarthys’ decision not to endorse Trump ahead of the GOP primaries fascinating. For once, McCarthy, R-Calif., seems to be putting the needs of House management ahead of staying on Trump’s good side for now, at least. But it’s unclear how long the speaker can maintain this pattern of waiting before Trump starts making his life difficult.

Trump is, well, Trump, and he regularly needs obsequious displays of loyalty.

It’s not like there’s no precedent for McCarthys to stay away so early in the process. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., then House Speaker, withheld her endorsement in the 2020 Democratic primaries until April of that year, when former Vice President Joe Biden all but stalled the race. In 2012, President John Boehner, R-Ohio, did not endorse Mitt Romney until he actually wrapped up the GOP nomination. And in the 2008 race, Pelosi said she would not publicly endorse a candidate as Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama battled for the nomination.

But Trump is, well, Trump, and he needs obsequious displays of loyalty on a regular basis. McCarthy has been more than happy to oblige in the past. In 2021, just weeks after he said Trump was responsible for the January 6 attacks, McCarthy traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a photo op and a pardon. More recently, after McCarthy wondered aloud in a CNBC interview if Trump would be the strongest GOP candidate in the 2024 election, he quickly rushed to Breitbart to issue a mea culpa. He called Trump stronger today than he was in 2016. (Given that Trump’s 1-1 record in the presidential election is better than most people assumed he held there I’m seven, I’m going, and I’m okay with that.) And he praised Trump. on thick, with lots of red meat on Biden and the armed Justice Department.

Yet demonstrations of loyalty are not the same as an official endorsement. And given the efforts we’ve seen from Trump’s team to get about 60 endorsements from House Republicans, I’d be surprised to hear that Trump didn’t lean on McCarthy to issue one. But, as Politico noted on Friday, it could spark a civil war within the caucus.

Because let’s say, then, McCarthy came out and endorsed Trump. This would automatically be featured in Democratic ads in every swing district by November 2024. More immediately, it could alienate the few members who have backed other candidates in the race, of which there are just enough to give the GOP vote counting team. a headache. And there are probably plenty of members who haven’t yet publicly supported a horse, but are quietly hoping someone other than Trump will win. A House Conservative hinted as much to Politico:

The reality is that if we get Trump, there’s probably a good chance we won’t keep the House next fall, said this conservative, who did not endorse the primary. McCarthy knows it. He knows that if Trump is at the top of the ticket, we will probably lose New York and California. … If we lose the House, it’s out of the question for McCarthy to remain in the minority leadership. He left.

On the other hand, imagine the fury on the far right if McCarthy came out in favor of anyone other than Trump at this point. Yeah, it would be great if the third elected government official had the guts to say that someone on federal indictment who tried to nullify an election shouldn’t go back to the White House, but that ship has sailed a long time ago. . It would also draw intense ire from the GOP chaos caucus, which is already heavily bent on making the lives of Republican leaders miserable over the next few months of budget negotiations.

So for now, McCarthy will stand to the side to keep an already fragmented caucus from fragmenting even further. There is a deep irony at work here, however. While Trump might want McCarthy’s endorsement as a show of force, let’s remember that Trump’s endorsement has done little to help McCarthy in the loudspeaker fight this year. It was the rare case of Trump actually returning loyalty to a vassal and it turned out to be abjectly worthless.

