Tilak Award for PM Modi, Chief Guest of Sharad Pawar: Pune Trust





A PUNE-based Trust said on Monday it was ready to bring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and embattled NCP leader Sharad Pawar to the same stage for an awards ceremony on August 1, when Modi is expected to visit the city. The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust will present the National Lokmanya Tilak Award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, which marks the 103rd anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak’s death. The prime minister will receive the award while NCP leader Sharad Pawar will be the chief guest at the ceremony, said Rohit Tilak, deputy chairman of the Trust. Guests at the ceremony include Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Tilak said. Former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde will also attend as a trustee. The award will be presented by Deepak Tilak, Chairman of the Trust, who was previously known as Hind Swaraj Sangh. The possibility of Modi and Sharad Pawar sharing a stage is growing in significance given the latest political unrest in Maharashtra. Following the split in the NCP, with much of the party’s MPs siding with Ajit Pawar who joined the Sena-BJP government, Sharad Pawar repeatedly targeted Modi for his earlier comments on widespread corruption within the left. As several of the dissenting MPs face investigations from central agencies, Pawar reiterated at a rally on Saturday that the prime minister should now take action against them. Rohit Tilak, who is a Congress leader and has contested the Assembly election in Kasba constituency in the past, said, “The reward function is apolitical and nothing should be read from it. Modi has given consent for the award and will be present to accept it. Sharad Pawar has also confirmed that he will be the feature guest. It was planned a few months ago. Tilak said the award has also been given to other prime ministers in the past, including Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh. This award is given to leaders in various fields for their contributions to the country. It was given to leaders in science and social fields including NR Narayanmurthy, G Madhavan, Dr Koti Harinarayan, Cyrus Poonawala and Prakash Amte, he said. The prize consists of a souvenir, a certificate and Rs 1 lakh. According to Tilak, the life and work of Prime Minister Modi finds great resonance with the efforts of Lokmanya Tilak. Lokmanya Tilak gave the bugle of Swaraj is my birthright. Stepping forward, Prime Minister Narendra Modi…strove to secure Surajya for the most vulnerable and excluded members of society as well as the poorest of the poor. The people of India have undergone enormous changes due to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of human-centered development, from financial inclusion to social security, from universal access to healthcare to affordable housing, a Tilak said. Over the past nine years, India’s growth trajectory has witnessed substantial changes… Modi has placed India as a leader on the global map in the production of the Covid vaccine. His tireless efforts have made it possible to vaccinate the maximum number of people in our country. It is honorable to note that a country with a population of 140 crores has reached maximum vaccination due to the Prime Minister’s commitment and vision to keep citizens safe throughout the pandemic, it said. -he declares.

