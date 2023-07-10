Police taking selfies with Donald Trump spark outrage: ‘Shameful’





A video showing police taking selfies with Donald Trump sparked a backlash on social media.

Dan Scavino, senior adviser for Trump’s 2024 campaign and former White House deputy chief of staff, tweeted a video on Sunday showing officers from a number of law enforcement agencies lined up on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport while waiting for the former president.

They are seen cheering as Trump gets out of a vehicle and greets them. Trump then poses for a photo with the officers in front of his private jet. Several officers shake hands and then take selfies with him.

Former United States President Donald Trump attends UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena on July 08, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada Steve Marcus/Getty Images

“IT’S HAPPEN NOW at Los Angeles International Airport,” Scavino wrote in the tweet alongside the video.

Newsweek contacted the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Airport Police for comment via email.

It was not immediately clear why Trump was in Los Angeles, but his airport appearance came after attending UFC 290 in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday, following an appearance at a Clark County volunteer drive. Earlier in the day.

Scavino’s video drew criticism from law enforcement for participating in a photo op with Trump, who is currently leading the Republican presidential nomination race, while in uniform and apparently on duty.

“Not Los Angeles cops doing a Trump photo op at our taxpayers expense,” Christopher Webb wrote in a tweet with more than 90,000 views.

Chris D. Jackson, a Tennessee Elections Commissioner, wrote on Twitter, “I’m truly confused how government agencies continue to allow this kind of political involvement by uniformed officers on the job. It’s a violation. flagrant use of taxpayers’ money.”

One Twitter user said the post “should piss off all Los Angeles taxpayers” while another called it “shameful”.

Asked about the criticism, Trump spokesman Steven Cheung told Newsweek: “President Trump is the president of law and order, and he is the only one who can bring safety and security to all communities”.

Some also noted that Trump faces dozens of federal and state charges.

I really don’t understand how government agencies continue to allow this kind of political involvement by uniformed officers on the job.

This is a flagrant violation of taxpayers’ money. https://t.co/UEjrzKLKXg

— Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) July 10, 2023

He was charged last month with 37 counts, alleging he illegally kept classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and refused government requests to return them. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and denied any wrongdoing.

This followed an indictment from New York State on 34 counts accusing him of trying to bury allegations of extramarital affairs that arose during his first campaign for the White House. Trump has denied wrongdoing and wrongdoing involving payments.

Special Counsel Jack Smith is also investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to nullify the election results in the weeks leading up to the January 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill.

Still, Trump supporters have praised the former president and said the video shows law enforcement “respects” him.

One Twitter user wrote, “Thank you LEOs!! So moving to see the mutual respect – I feel so grateful!”

