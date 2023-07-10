Sunak set to miss Commons debate on report scolding Johnson’s allies





Rishi Sunak is not expected to attend a Commons debate on the Privileges Committee report which rebuked the conduct of Boris Johnson’s allies. Opposition MPs have called for a follow-up inquiry into those accused by the committee of carrying out a coordinated attack on its initial inquiry into the party’s denials of former prime ministers in parliament. Mr Sunak, who is due to travel to a crucial NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, is not expected in the Commons on Tuesday for the debate and any possible vote. The prime minister’s official spokesman said Mr Sunak was fully aware of the report’s findings. This is rightly a matter for the House and the House to consider. For the government side, we have facilitated a debate quickly so that MPs can respond and express their views if they wish, he said. We will monitor developments in the House and see if there is a proposed vote on this. The Lib Dems have tabled an amendment that would see Boris Johnson loyalists sent to the Privileges Committee (Andrew Boyers/PA) Mr Sunak had been forced to defend his decision not to attend the debate into the committees’ initial inquiry which found the former Prime Minister had lied to MPs about the pandemic-era events in Downing Street, claiming that he had attended a charity dinner instead. The Liberal Democrats have called on Mr Sunak to support possible sanctions against MPs named in the report, including Nadine Dorries and Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg. The party tabled an amendment that would refer Johnson loyalists to the Privileges Committee to decide whether their conduct constituted contempt. Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain said: Nadine Dorries, Jacob-Rees Mogg and those other Tory MPs have launched a Trumpian attack on our Parliament and its independent report into the lies of Boris Johnson’s party. Rishi Sunak must confirm that he will support the recommendation of these Tory MPs for potential sanctions. There must be consequences for their shameful actions. Whenever there is a vote on Boris Johnson’s lies and Tory foolishness, Sunak is too weak to take a stand. This time has to be different if he wants to show that he has any integrity left.

