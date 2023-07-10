Erdogan links Turkey’s EU bid to Sweden’s NATO hopes





Comment this story Comment ISTANBUL Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday linked Sweden’s NATO bid to Turkey’s long and unsuccessful efforts to join the European Union, throwing a potential new hurdle to Western efforts to expand the transatlantic alliance and project the unit during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Erdogan had previously declared his opposition to Sweden’s membership for a long list of reasons, including Stockholm’s refusal to extradite people wanted by NATO member Turkey and its authorization of anti-Erdogan protests. But the link to European Union membership, an issue Erdogan first raised in a phone call with President Biden on Sunday, appeared to be a new condition raising the question of whether the Turkish leader was determined to act as a spoiler at the NATO summit in Lithuania on Monday, or rather was trying to wrest as many concessions as possible from Western allies before accepting Swedish membership. We want our promises to be kept, Erdogan said, speaking to reporters in Istanbul before leaving for the summit. First, come pave the way for Turkey into the European Union, then let’s pave the way for Sweden, just as we paved the way for Finland, he said. Turkey, he added, has been waiting at the EU’s doorstep for 50 years. The European Union quickly dismissed the idea of ​​linking Sweden’s NATO candidacy to EU enlargement. You can’t link the two processes, European Commission spokeswoman Dana Spinant said Monday. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed that sentiment, saying there was no reason to see them as a related issue. Erdogan’s unusual request comes after months of obstruction by the Turkish leader, who won a hotly contested election in May, extending his rule for a third decade. Immediately after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February, Finland and Sweden abandoned years of military non-alignment to seek security within NATO, but were rebuffed by the Turkey. Joining NATO requires the unanimous approval of existing member countries. A year ago, at the NATO meeting in Madrid, Erdogan dropped his opposition to Finnish and Swedish membership at the summit, stealing the show and raising hopes for a speedy membership process. But the deal quickly deteriorated, with Turkey continuing to challenge Sweden for its refusal to hand over Kurds accused of being militants, and Ankara’s ally Hungary also signaling its opposition. Eventually, Finland decided to go ahead without Sweden, joining the alliance in April after Turkey approved its membership. Turkey and Hungary threaten NATO unity against Russia Erdogan’s provocative remarks ahead of this year’s summit have officials and analysts wondering if Sweden’s bid is doomed or if Erdogan plans to strike a deal and just negotiate . It’s possible Erdogan is staging this to be the good guy, said Anna Wieslander, director for northern Europe at the Atlantic Council, saving the summit by giving a one-sided green light. If so, it’s a strategy that may have cost Erdogan’s goodwill within the alliance at a time when unity is seen as essential. The fact that only 29 of 31 members have ratified Sweden’s membership has made NATO weaker, Wieslander said, which benefits Russia. Rauhala reported from Vilnius. Beatriz Ros in Brussels and Kate Brady in Berlin contributed to this report. Offer this item gift item

