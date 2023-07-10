Trump’s Threats to North Korea Led to Nuclear Readiness Meetings: Book – Rolling Stone





Donald Trump has long praised Kim Jong-un, but he spent the early part of his presidency publicly inciting and threatening the murderous North Korean dictator. The tension between the two strongmen was so worrying for senior security officials, according to a new book, that they held several meetings to prepare for a North Korean nuclear attack on the United States.

“You all have to prepare like we’re going to war,” former Defense Secretary James Mattis told former Homeland Security official Miles Taylor, according to Taylor’s new book Blowback: A Warning to Save. Democracy from the Next Trump, an excerpt of which was obtained by Politico.

The United States and North Korea were at an impasse in 2017, with the latter carrying out a series of missile tests and the former preparing near the Korean peninsula. North Korea threatened to attack in retaliation. Trump responded by warning in August that North Korea had better stop making such threats because they “would be met with fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen.” He described Kim as “Rocket Man … on a suicide mission” during a speech at the United Nations a month later, adding that the United States was ready to “totally destroy North Korea”.

Taylor writes that Homeland Security officials met several times to discuss the escalating tension, and that experts presented “various scenarios of a nuclear strike on U.S. territory, dusted off response plans and described best-case scenarios that nonetheless seemed horribly bleak.”

Politico confirmed that such meetings took place with Chris Krebs, another former Homeland Security official.

“In the world of national security, anything to do with nuclear weapons is treated with extreme sensitivity — well planned, carefully scripted — but we didn’t know what Trump might say at any given time,” Taylor says. in his new book, adding that with his “fire and fury” comments, Trump “almost seemed to welcome a nuclear conflict, which terrified us.”

Taylor penned an infamous, then anonymous, op-ed for The New York Times a year after Trump began pushing Kim, describing himself as part of the “resistance within the Trump administration” working to “thwart certain parts of his program and his worst inclinations.” Trend

Trump’s relationship with Kim may have had a sketchy start, but he has since gone out of his way to praise the North Korean leader. They met in Singapore in 2018 and Trump visited North Korea a year later. Trump said before that meeting that they “fell in love.” Trump continued to praise Kim after leaving office. “The ones I got on the best with were the bullies,” Trump said at a December 2021 event, quoting Kim. “For some reason, I got on very well with them.”

The Washington Post reported weeks later that the National Archives had seized “love letters” from Kim that Trump had accumulated at Mar-a-Lago in apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act. Trump has since been charged with federal charges related to the material he took to South Florida.

