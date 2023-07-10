Unbiased criticism of Jokowi’s statement regarding the Papua conflict is a minor issue





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Central Initiative chairman and impartial senior researcher Al Araf criticized President Joko Widodo’s statement or Jokowi who mentions the problem in Papua this is a minor conflict and should not be exaggerated. This was conveyed by Jokowi after his working visit to the Keerom region of South Papua on Saturday last week. “We consider President Jokowi’s statement to be far from the reality of what happened. This president’s statement is difficult to understand, difficult to understand and even painful for the victims of violence and human rights violations“, Araf said in his statement on Monday, July 10, 2023. According to data from Imparsial and the Human Rights Working Group (HRWG), the conflict in Papua is still ongoing and there are still casualties among civilians, TNI members and Polri. In fact, in 2021-2022, Imparsial and HRWG recorded that 50 people from the civilian community, TNI and Polri died as a result of the conflict. “Not to mention that in previous years there have been many victims of violence and human rights abuses in Papua,” Araf said. Apart from this, the conflict in Papua has also resulted in refugees and impunity or acquittal of perpetrators of human rights violations. Not to mention that currently the West Papua National Liberation Army Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM) is still holding Susi Air pilot Captain Philip Mark Mehrtens hostage and the arbitrary arrests of activists for democracy in Papua. With so many problems and conflicts in Papua, Imparsial and HRWG believe Jokowi’s statement is far from the truth. Jokowi was invited to look in the mirror again, to understand and deepen the conflict that occurred in Papua. “If the President thinks that civilians were killed and the perpetrators were not punished, that’s a small thing, then not only will it hurt the victims but hurt the wider community. In a rule of law, there is a condition of impunity in an area, but the president said it was a small thing, so obviously it is very concerning,” Araf said. Advertisement Previously, Jokowi considered the current state of Papua to be safe overall. Jokowi asked all parties to not always see only the negative, but the positive. “We don’t always see (see the negative), we always have to see the positive. Young people who are in the creative industry, these young creatives have to see the positive,” Jokowi said in a statement posted on YouTube by the secretariat. presidential. , Saturday July 8, 2023. Jokowi revealed, in general, almost 99% in Papua, there is no problem too big. He asked all parties not to exaggerate small issues. This was conveyed by Jokowi after participating in several activities in Papua and claimed he received no disturbance. “Our carnival is also safe, we have no problem here. We have no problem eating out in the evening,” Jokowi said. Editor’s pick: Youth dies after being arrested by Banyumas police, family files complaint with Central Java Regional Police Mr JULNIS FIRMANSYAH

