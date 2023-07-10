China remains willing to work closely with Russia, warns Xi Jinping The Financial





Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian Federation (Legislative) Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko in Beijing on Monday to discuss the development of bilateral relations there work closely together within the framework of the strategic partnership between the two passes. China is willing to work closely with Russia to develop a comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era, the Chinese president said, in a new sign that the Asian country will not join sanctions against Moscow for the war in Ukraine . During the meeting with the third authority of the Russian government, Xi stressed the importance of China-Russia relations, stressing that it is based on the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples, state broadcaster reported. CCTV. The President and Matviyenko agreed on the importance of strengthening communication and cooperation in multilateral organizations such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS countries with the aim of promoting fair and equitable governance reform. world, and to protect the common interests of emerging markets. and developing countries. At the meeting, which was also attended by the head of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Foreign Affairs Commission and senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi, the Russian representative expressed her support for the strategic partnership between Russia and China and highlighted the progress made in recent years. Moreover, he hailed Xi’s state visit to his country last March, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, in what he sees as a positive boost to the development of bilateral relations. On that same trip, the two countries agreed strengthen their military cooperation to increase mutual trust between their armed forces. In February 2022, shortly before the start of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine, Putin and Xi proclaimed in Beijing an unlimited friendship between their nations. The Asian country has maintained a ambiguous position concerning the conflict, which he avoided condemning while defending respect for the territorial integrity of all countries.

