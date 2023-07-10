Donald Trump once called for his execution. Now Yusef Salaam is heading towards City Hall.





Harlem voters couldn’t resist his comeback story.

Here is a man whom Donald Trump sentenced to death, who now represents his community on city council and is going to be a voice for change and reform. This to me is an incredible story, said Basil Smikle Jr., former executive director of the New York State Democratic Party.

Salaam’s landslide victory over two well-known politicians, including one backed by Mayor Eric Adams, was due in large part to the strength of his compelling personal narrative. It also represents a shift in a black center of political power away from entrenched elected officials and toward foreign candidates as the district grapples with issues of crime, affordability and racial equity.

Many voters here see the problems as existential threats and are looking for new leadership to secure their future in the Manhattan neighborhood that gave birth to Harlem legends like poet Langston Hughes and jazz great Louis Armstrong. And while Harlem and Salaam are unique, other historically black New York neighborhoods have recently welcomed political newcomers, including Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, which elected a 23-year-old party promoter and activist in 2021.

People really want something different, something new, Salaam said in an interview. They want someone who, like me, has suffered, who has been close to the pain. I often said during the election campaign that those who have been close to pain must have a seat at the table.

Although Salaam is more moderate than his immediate predecessor, Socialist Council member Kristin Richardson Jordan, they share an outward identity. Jordan also beat out an established Harlem politician to represent the district in 2021. She dropped out of the race in May blaming, among other things, the behavior of the Harlem machine.

Salaam is expected to win November’s general election in the heavily Democratic district.

The primary was Salaam’s first foray into electoral politics, and although he grew up in Harlem and had the support of Manhattan Democratic Party leader Keith Wright, he was still the underdog in the race. The other candidates vying for the seat were two members of the National Assembly. Inez Dickens, who was backed by Adams, Rep. Adriano Espaillat and former Rep. Charlie Rangel, has been elected to the city and state for more than a decade. His colleague Al Taylor has been in the Legislative Assembly since 2017, where he was previously a staff member of the Assembly.

Smikle, now director of a public policy program at Hunter College, said voters were tired of the musical chairs of elected officials who had just spent a lot of time running between city and state government.

That sentiment was stronger than the differing political views of Salaam, who said he believed in righteous policing, and Richardson Jordan, who once called the NYPD a white supremacist institution and wanted to cut funding for the department.

It’s not necessarily about ideology, but it’s about the present and the future of the community and who’s going to represent that, who’s going to be the face of it, Smikle said.

It’s also about how voters connected to Salaam’s compelling campaign narrative.

Smikle said the local legacy of the Central Park case was far-reaching and recalled what it felt like, as a young black man growing up in the Bronx at the time, to watch the public response.

There was a feeling that we were considered animals and to be honest to this day, I still don’t go to Central Park because of that, he said.

Former President Donald Trump, then a New York real estate developer, ran full-page ads in all four major New York newspapers shortly after the 1989 incident calling for the return of the death penalty. He said these abusers and murderers should be made to suffer and when they kill they should be executed for their crimes.

Days after the former president was indicted earlier this year on charges stemming from silent payments to a porn star, Salaam released an ad responding to Trump’s 1989 post. Even though there are thirty-four years you have effectively called for my death and the death of four other innocent children, I wish you no harm, he said.

On the contrary, I trust the judicial system to seek the truth. I hope you will fully exercise your civil liberties, and achieve what the Exonerated 5 did not get, a presumption of innocence, and a fair trial, he continued.

Salaam, who has said he identifies as a progressive Democrat, supports the same police department responsible for the coerced confessions that led to his conviction. Yet unlike Richardson Jordan, he would not vote to withdraw funding from the NYPD.

Most people would probably think, Oh, Yusef Salaam, yes, he would probably be for that statement. But the truth is, I’m not, he said in an interview.

And the real criminals? He asked. When I think of the Central Park jogger case in that context, it’s a real crime that happened. It was really a woman who was raped by an individual who turned out to be the culprit And so if we abolished the prisons, if we abolished the police, what does that say about us as a society?

We need righteous policing, he concluded.

Harlem’s predominantly black central neighborhood, which Salaam will likely represent, has a higher serious crime rate, lower median income and steeply rising rents compared to city averages.

All three candidates shared similar sentiments on these central issues.

Former Gov. David Paterson, who backed Dickens in the race, said he didn’t see Salaams’ victory as a rejection of his favorite candidate, but rather as a response to his story of personal tragedy and triumph.

I think there was such a reaction to it that he became kind of a martyr, Paterson said in an interview. After what happened to him, [voters said] would give him a chance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2023/07/10/yusef-salaam-central-park-five-headed-to-city-hall-00105405 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos