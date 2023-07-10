Politics
Sunak urged to take action against MPs who plotted against Partygate
SNP Diedre Brock’s claim came as the House of Commons debated a report detailing attempts by the Prime Minister’s former supporters to discredit the parliamentary committee investigating whether or not he had misled Parliament by denying that a breach of the rules had occurred.
Supporters including Jacob Rees-Mogg and Nadine Dorries have been accused of launching an unprecedented and coordinated attack on the Privileges Committee during its 14-month investigation.
In a report released last week, the committee said the ousted Tory leader’s friends had all tried to undermine Commons procedures.
Attacks by senior members are all the more concerning as they would have known that during an investigation it was not possible for the privileges committee to respond to the attacks, according to the report.
The four Conservative members of the committee were particularly targeted, the committee said: There was a clear intention to drive these members off the committee and so frustrate the intention of the house for the inquiry to be carried out, or to prevent the investigation to come to a conclusion that critics did not want.
This had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security issues.
Opening the debate on the report, Penny Mordaunt, the Conservative leader of the House of Commons, said she hoped her colleagues would reflect on their actions.
One of the most painful aspects of this whole affair is that it has led to animosities between colleagues and colleagues of the same political color.
But I know of at least one member named in the report who took the time to speak with regret to other members of this committee, and I commend them for that.
I hope some of the speeches we hear this afternoon will recognize this obligation we have to each other as colleagues. If Castlereagh and Canning could adopt polite civility after dueling, I live in hope that today will be the end of this sad affair.
Ms Mordaunts’ closing remark is a reference to former Foreign Secretary George Canning who in 1809 was challenged to a duel by War Secretary Lord Castlereagh over the deployment of troops.
Responding on behalf of the SNP, Ms Brock said the whole saga had further undermined public faith and trust not just in this place, but in democracy itself.
She added: This can only fuel an existing sense of cynicism and frustration that we see in British society today.
Boris Johnson has been shown to lie to the House and the Privileges Committee. Yet some of its most ardent supporters have sought to interfere with, undermine and attack the integrity of the committee and its work.
It seems appropriate now to ask whether campaigns like this should result in disciplinary action.
Mrs Brock blamed the Prime Minister and the Conservative central bank for avoiding debate: as one of my constituents told me during surgery just a few days ago, if those who are at the highest level don’t bother to observe or even show support for the rules, why should we?
Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain, who tabled an amendment calling for MPs to be punished, said: Nadine Dorries, Jacob-Rees Mogg and those other Tory MPs have launched a Trumpian attack on our Parliament and its independent report on lies of Boris Johnson’s party.
Rishi Sunak must confirm that he will support the recommendation of these Tory MPs for potential sanctions. There must be consequences for their shameful actions.
Whenever there is a vote on Boris Johnson’s lies and Tory foolishness, Sunak is too weak to take a stand.
This time has to be different if he wants to show that he has any integrity left.
