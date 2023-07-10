Setara Institute criticizes President’s statement on Papua

VOA – Setara Institute National Council Chairman Hendardi says President Joko Widodo’s statement asking all parties not to always see Papua from a negative side confirms that the President does not understand the conflict in Papua. Because, he says, of the various upheavals that have arisen, Papua has not been considered a problem by the president. For this reason, he considered it natural that the problem of the management of Papua remained stagnant during Jokowi’s two periods of leadership.

“Such a response is not only at odds with the reality showing the conflict in Papua, but at the same time it is a form of normalization of a protracted conflict,” Hendardi told VOA, Monday (7/10/2023) . Hendardi criticized the government’s security approach which resulted in casualties from the community, as well as the TNI and Polri.

Apart from that, he said, violence, human rights abuses, racism and stigma indicate that Papua is not doing well. Hendardi said the president’s statement also underlined that the president and the defense minister were unable to solve the Papuan issue comprehensively, including holding a Jakarta-Papua dialogue and paying attention to protection. human.

“If there is an issue of human rights abuses, then the strengthening of the role of Komnas HAM in Papua and the optimization of human rights mechanisms for Papua will be implemented immediately,” he said. added Hendardi.

Hendardi added that the Papuan issue is not simply a matter of economic and development injustice, but a matter of the dignity of the Papuan people, a matter of political and human injustice. For this reason, he thinks the government should take a look at Papua and give it serious and sustained attention.

Last Friday (7/7), President Joko Widodo visited Waibu Agro Edu Tourism, in the city of Jayapura, Province of Papua. In a question and answer session with reporters, Jokowi said people should see Papua in a positive light. He affirms that there is no problem of security conditions in all the regions of Papua.

“Don’t make small exaggerated problems. Yes, all places, everywhere in Papua are equally safe. We are also safe at carnival, are we here too there are no problems?” Jokowi said in answering journalists’ questions in Jayapura. , Friday (7/7/2023).

Jokowi asked the public not to talk about negative things related to Papua as it would hurt Papua. The situation in Papua New Guinea is still far from secure and peaceful. Citing the 2022 Annual Report of the Indonesian National Human Rights Commission for Papua Representatives, the armed conflict between the TNI-Polri and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) or Civilian Armed Groups (KSB ) continues to occur.

The Papuan Police has recorded at least 90 cases of armed conflict throughout 2022. The details are that 10 TNI members died and 14 people were injured, four Polri members died and three people were injured. While among the civilians, no less than 39 people died and 10 people were injured. Meanwhile, from KSB, five people died.

This armed conflict in various parts of Papua has caused the people of Papua to live in threat and fear. The conflict has also led to the paralysis of citizens’ activities in the areas of education, health and the economy.

Komnas HAM RI representative for Papua noted that there were six cases of displacement due to armed conflict, namely in Intan Jaya, Puncak, Bintang Mountains, Maybarat, Nduga and Yahukimo districts. This condition is not very different from the situation of freedom of expression in Papua.

The Pusaka Foundation recorded 26 incidents of arbitrary and brutal dismantling by the national police from January to December 2022. These actions included shooting protesters with firearms, brutally beating them, destroying personal and organizational property , to arbitrarily arrest and detain and use articles of treason. punish participants in the action who bear the attributes of an independent Papua. Most of the victims were people who opposed the extension of the special autonomy policy and the new autonomous region (DOB).

Of the 26 incidents, Pusaka noted that three people died from live ammunition and another 71 people were victims of repressive actions. At least 361 participants in the action were also victims of arbitrary acts in different situations. As a result of these arrests, 26 registered persons had to be prosecuted on suspicion of various articles of the Penal Code. Among others, article 160 of the Penal Code Jo (incitement to commit crimes or violence against public authorities), article 214 paragraphs (1) and (2) of the Penal Code Jo article 55 paragraph (1) 1 of the Penal Code (against an officer in the exercise of his functions, and article 106 of the Penal Code (treason). [sm/ab]