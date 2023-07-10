Of course Guy Fieri was nice to Trump





Guy Fieri has, perhaps unwittingly, found himself in the middle of a political swirl after photos released Saturday night showed Trump saluting Fieri during a UFC fight in Vegas. Standing at ringside, the two shake hands and seem to have a pleasant interaction. Right-wing pundit Benny Johnson tweeted the image with the caption Trump in Flavor Town.

Many Fieri fans are furious, speculating about his politics and wondering if he’s been secretly sympathetic to Trump and everything he’s stood for all this time. MAGA supporters, unsurprisingly, praise the interaction, saying it’s proof that Fieri is on their side. Eater has contacted Fieri about the interaction and will update if and when there is a response.

Fieri has built his reputation as a man of the people and has spent much of the last few years improving his credentials as a philanthropist. He raised $25 million for restaurant workers at the start of the pandemic, which was made available as one-time $500 grants. He also performed same-sex weddings, fed people during the California wildfires, and promoted small independent businesses on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. And many realized that the criticism he and his restaurants faced earlier in his career was largely based on aesthetics and classism, with critics equating frosty tips with property damage.

Fieri has also never been particularly forthcoming about his politics, which has allowed fans to project whatever they want onto him, wrote Matt Schimkowitz in a 2021 article for AV Club. But the apolitical façade has sometimes slipped. In 2021, he compared restaurant workers who see unemployment instead of returning to work amid still-endemic COVID cases to kids who want to gorge on junk food instead of vegetables. Fieris’ behavior on the set of his shows has also been questioned. In 2011, amid a lawsuit and countersuit between Food Network and DDD producer David Page, Page reminded City Pages of instances of inappropriate jokes and a time when Fieri insisted on leaving a restaurant because that he believed the owners were gay. These people freak me out! Page remembered telling him (at the time, the Fieris team denied the allegations).

Part of his investment in watching someone like Fieri is that he is who he claims to be, Schimkowitz wrote. He’s no folk hero, though. He’s a millionaire sitting on top of an empire. And as such, he’s probably more invested in maintaining that position than anything else. We’ll probably never know if Fieri actually supports Trump or was smiling and supporting him to appear friendly to everyone, but at this point what’s the difference?

Fieri has made it clear that being polite to a hateful, transphobic and racist liar is his priority, whether it’s because he doesn’t want to alienate Trump fans who watch his show, or simply because he doesn’t know how. clumsily refuse a handshake. That’s not particularly surprising, and as we move into election season, these kinds of interactions are going to happen more and more. Still, it’s discouraging. And a reminder that there’s no such thing as being apolitical.

