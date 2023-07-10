“Russia and China must lead the reform of global governance”





The statements come on the eve of a NATO meeting where there is expected to be unity around Ukraine’s future entry into the military alliance. / Photo: AFP China and Russia “must” lead (…) the reform of global governance”said the Chinese president, Xi Jinpingduring a meeting with a Russian politician in Beijing, state media reported. During the last years, China, Russia strengthen economic cooperation, diplomatic contacts. The alliance has grown even stronger since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. on February 24, 2022. Xi reunites with Valentina Matvienkochairman of the Federation Council – the upper house of the Russian parliament – in the Great Hall of the People, reported the state channel CCTV quoted by the AFP news agency. Xi said the development of relations was “a strategic choice of the two countries based on the fundamental interests of their respective countries and peoples”, according to CCTV. “Both parties should also strengthen communication and collaboration within multilateral mechanisms. (…), lead the right direction of global governance reform and safeguard the common interests of emerging market countries and developing countries,” the statement added. In parallel, Western leaders gathered in the Lithuanian capital on the eve of a NATO summit where unity is expected on Ukraine’s future entry into the military alliance, a prospect to which Russia reacted with rage. Western leaders met on the eve of a NATO summit where unity is expected on Ukraine’s future entry into the military alliance. The Asian giant presents itself as a neutral actor in the Ukrainian conflict, but Western countries criticize its inability to condemn the invasion of Moscow. Matviyenko said for his part that the strategic association between the two countries “has reached the highest level in history and continues to develop steadily”said CCTV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telam.com.ar/notas/202307/633508-china-rusia.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos