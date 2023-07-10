Trump publicly attacks Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds





Trump attacked Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday. His comments come after The New York Times reported on Reynolds’ closeness to Ron DeSantis. Publicly reprimanding the popular governor of a key first state is an extremely risky move. Loading Something is loading.

Thanks for recording!

Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go. download app

Donald Trump lashed out at Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Monday after a report suggested the Republican governor was closer to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis than she is to him. ‘former president.

“I opened the governorship to Kim Reynolds, and when she fell behind, I APPROVED her, I made big rallies and she won,” Trump wrote on his truth, his platform of social media. “Now she wants to stay ‘NEUTRAL’. I don’t invite her to events!”

The former president publicly criticizing Reynolds, the top Republican in the Nation’s First House, could create a big headache for him. Reynolds added a formidable organization that former US Ambassador to China Terry Branstad spent years building. Trump appointed Branstad to his post in Beijing, an event he seems to believe Reynolds owes him for since he opened the governor’s mansion. In short, this means that the best strategists and activists in the state remain loyal to him.

Reynolds, in the usual tradition of Iowa governors, said she would not approve until caucuses on Jan. 15, 2024. Trump’s comments come after a New York Times report that detailed how Reynolds is increasingly more in the middle of the fights between Trump and DeSantis.

The Times detailed how Trump feels Reynolds owes him for becoming governor. The former president’s fixation on loyalty was a cornerstone of his challenge to DeSantis.

Reynolds appeared with DeSantis on his first three visits to Iowa. She also co-hosted an event with Casey DeSantis last week when the first lady of Florida launched her “Mommas for DeSantis” group. The string of appearances, according to The Times, sparked annoyance in Trump’s orbit.

“Trump advisers privately snickered about his neutrality in name only,” the Times wrote.

After narrowly surviving her first election to a full term, Reynolds was easily reelected midterm in 2022. Her term also coincided with Iowa’s increasingly conservative turn, with Republicans now holding a trifecta in state government. Reynolds called lawmakers back for a special session tomorrow to pass new abortion restrictions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-lashes-out-kim-reynolds-iowa-caucuses-2024-desantis-2023-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos